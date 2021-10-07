CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TESTED: Kadey-Krogen Summit 54 Features Video

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith an impressive 330-nautical mile range at 23 knots, The Summit 54′ (58′ 5″ LOA, 15′ 10″ beam) is powered by twin Cummins QSB6.7, 542-hp engines with Cummins SmartCraft controls. Instead of traditional trim tabs, the Summit 54’ utilizes the state-of-the-art Zipwake Dynamic Trim-Control System for ultimate comfort and fuel economy. Designed by Michael Peters, the yacht is crafted with proper boarding gates, fully walkable side decks, wraparound windows, and perfect spots to relax and enjoy the view. Comfortable spaces stretch throughout the yacht from the large swim platform to the aft deck to the foredeck sun lounge and up to the flybridge. Silestone countertops in the galley are complemented by the modern appliances with a stainless steel finish, and the accommodations include a full-beam master suite with walkaround queen berth. Set up the helm with a signature suite of electronics to finish off the features and the Summit 54′ will make the most of your cruising escape. summitmotoryachts.com.

southernboating.com

Hobie Mirage Lynx Kayak

The Hobie Mirage Lynx kayak delivers exceptional performance in a rugged yet lightweight design. With a hull weight of just 45 pounds, the Lynx boasts a 350-pound capacity while being easy to transport and exceptionally stable. It features ACE-TEC construction for durability, a removable rudder system for optimal steering control, and a MirageDrive 180 propulsion system with Kick-Up Fin technology that affords maximum control with forward and reverse pedaling, even in shallow water. A V-hull entry, wide bow, and waterflow tunnel system combine to ensure ultimate maneuverability. Its mono-mesh fabric seat keeps kayakers cool and comfortable while a seatback dry storage pouch keeps important items within reach. The platform also includes molded-in tracks for mounting accessories, an EVA standing pad, and ample cargo room that can be used for a variety of applications. MSRP $2,699; hobie.com.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
southernboating.com

Dock Like A Pro With Dockmate

Wireless remote control technology takes the stress out of docking your boat. Just about everyone who’s docked a boat knows there are many forces that can really screw things up—wind, boat wake, current, engine throttling, and no one to help, to name a few. It can be a very stressful moment—one that’s unwanted before and after you’ve spent an enjoyable day out of the water. There are solutions, and Dockmate offers wireless remote control technology to a docking system that takes those forces out of.
CARS
southernboating.com

MJM hits the mark with its new day yacht the 3z

MJM hits the mark with its new day yacht that can cruise the ICW and tackle the ocean. Boats are described with catchphrases all the time, but when MJM tagged its new 3z day yacht “all-weather,” it meant it. A cloudy afternoon turned to rain on the Pamlico River along the shores of Washington, North Carolina, but the pilothouse on this luxury dual console kept the rain and wind at bay, even at 45 mph. The “Carolina Downeast-style” yacht is strong, stable, powerful, balanced, and best of all, fun to ride.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

