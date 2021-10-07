TESTED: Kadey-Krogen Summit 54 Features Video

With an impressive 330-nautical mile range at 23 knots, The Summit 54′ (58′ 5″ LOA, 15′ 10″ beam) is powered by twin Cummins QSB6.7, 542-hp engines with Cummins SmartCraft controls. Instead of traditional trim tabs, the Summit 54’ utilizes the state-of-the-art Zipwake Dynamic Trim-Control System for ultimate comfort and fuel economy. Designed by Michael Peters, the yacht is crafted with proper boarding gates, fully walkable side decks, wraparound windows, and perfect spots to relax and enjoy the view. Comfortable spaces stretch throughout the yacht from the large swim platform to the aft deck to the foredeck sun lounge and up to the flybridge. Silestone countertops in the galley are complemented by the modern appliances with a stainless steel finish, and the accommodations include a full-beam master suite with walkaround queen berth. Set up the helm with a signature suite of electronics to finish off the features and the Summit 54′ will make the most of your cruising escape. summitmotoryachts.com.