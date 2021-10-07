Angel Tree applications to open at end of October

David Greene and Carlinda Van Winkle of the Madison County Clerk’s Office prepare to adopt “angels” Monday from one of two Salvation Army “Angel Trees” at the Madison County Courthouse. Other Angel Trees can be found at businesses and other public venues throughout the county. Bill Robinson/ The Register

Starting in 2019, Madison County has had the help of their very own Salvation Army Captains turned Santa to get the children of the county presents underneath their trees.

Captain Wendy Justice and Captain Kevin Justice brought the Angel Tree program to Madison County in 2019. However, they have been a part of the gift-giving program since 1999.

Wendy Justice explained the Angel Tree program began in Lynchburg, Virginia, in 1979, and then in 1982 started in Nashville, Tennessee. Then, Wendy Justice said, it spread like wildfire.

The program began as a way to help inmates get Christmas presents to their children. Though the program still has a partnership with prisons, it has transformed to incorporate underprivileged children whose parents are not incarcerated.

Wendy Justice said the most significant thing they look for when choosing who gets to be an Angel is the family's income and their expense ratio to see where the family is at financially.

"It ensures children have something under their tree at Christmas," Wendy Justice said.

Wendy Justice said the Richmond Salvation Army likes to make sure every Angel receives a coat, a pair of shoes, and a toy. She said they try to make sure they at least give the children a coat, so they like to keep a back stock of them for when Christmas time comes around.

The toys donated for the Angel Tree can be anything, though they have to be age-appropriate and cannot be used.

While many Salvation Army's start the application process in September, the Richmond Salvation Army waits until October to put theirs out. Wendy Justice said this is because the closer it gets to Christmas, the more obvious it is which families need help to put presents under the tree, and they want to be sure the neediest of families get approved.

The application process for Richmond's Salvation Army's Angel Tree will be held on Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Oct. 27. from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Children twelve and under are eligible to be an Angel. To apply, visit Richmond's Salvation Army on East Main Street.

To apply, you will need to bring:

A valid state issues photo ID, which has a current address on it.

Government-issued identification for all household members such as a birth certificate, photo ID, passport, Matricula consular identification, etc.

A current food stamp award letter listing all family members and eligibility qualifications.

Proof of all household income (pay stubs, SSI, disability, child support, KTAP, etc.).

All household expenses (copy of lease/proof of mortgage, electric, gas, water, cable, internet, phone, car payment, car/health/life insurance, storage, rent-to-own, personal loans, any other monthly expenses).