Boston

Hospitals prepare to fire hundreds of unvaccinated workers

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

“We will do everything we can to not have to resort to program closures, but … we may have no other choice.”

Mass General Brigham offices in Somerville. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts hospitals are preparing to fire hundreds of employees who fail to comply with COVID-19 vaccination requirements designed to protect patient safety.

Officials at hospitals across the state told The Boston Globe they don’t expect the number of employees who are fired because of vaccine mandates to result in cuts to patient services, but they are stepping up recruitment and retention efforts just in case.

At Mass General Brigham, the state’s largest hospital system, more than 95% of employees have been vaccinated, executives said, but about 4,000 have not yet received their shots or provided proof of vaccination ahead of the system’s Oct. 15 deadline. The system has about 74,000 employees.

The goal of the vaccine mandate is to protect patients, Chief Human Resources Officer Rosemary Sheehan said, adding that she hopes the number of workers fired will be “hundreds and not close to a thousand.”

“This is a very difficult time for everyone, and we’re trying to respond with what’s best for our patients,” Sheehan said. “That has been the beacon that has driven all of our decisions.”

At Beth Israel Lahey Health, 91% of the 35,000-member workforce has been vaccinated, but about 3,000 employees have yet to comply with an Oct. 31 deadline.

CEO Dr. Kevin Tabb said he expects most will get shots by then, but a few hundred could lose their jobs.

Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health Care is giving employees until Nov. 1 to get shots. So far, about 90% have been vaccinated, a spokesperson said. Terminations could affect patient care, Tony Berry said. The system has about 13,000 workers

“We will do everything we can to not have to resort to program closures, but … we may have no other choice,” he said.

The experience at some hospitals whose vaccination deadlines have passed shows that near-universal compliance is possible.

At the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, more than 99% of workers have been vaccinated, while 54 people have been suspended without pay for refusing the vaccine. They have two weeks to begin their vaccinations or leave their jobs, the hospital said.

More than 99% of the roughly 12,000 employees at Springfield-based Baystate Health also received their shots by the Oct. 1 deadline, while 145 people were placed on leave and have two weeks to get vaccinated, officials said.

NATIONAL GUARD BUSES

The National Guard said Thursday that it will provide school transportation services to four more Massachusetts school districts.

In response to requests for assistance by local governments, the Guard will begin service in Haverhill, Revere, Wachusett, and Worcester.

The Guard is already providing school transportation support in Brockton, Chelsea, Framingham, Holyoke, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Quincy, Woburn, and Worcester.

Gov. Charlie Baker mobilized the Guard last month to make up for a shortage of school bus drivers across the state.

More than 190 members of the Guard have since completed the driver’s certification process to operate transport vans.

THE NUMBERS

The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 increased by more than 1,500 Thursday, while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 22.

The new numbers pushed the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 18,342 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to nearly 767,000.

There were about 570 people reported hospitalized Thursday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 150 in intensive care units.

The average age of those who have died from COVID-19 was 72.

The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.

More than 4.6 million people in Massachusetts have been fully immunized against COVID-19 with more than 167,000 people having received booster shots.

Comments / 146

Zero Hour
5d ago

These private companies are forcing vaccine mandates on their employees trying to comply to a non existent Executive Order. SUE THEM!!!

Reply(5)
46
Therese Thomas
5d ago

We aren't coming to your aid!!!!!! WE ALL STAND TOGETHER!!!! YOU THINK HAVING NO NURSES ISN'T GOING TO AFFECT YOUR PATIENT NUMBERS. JUST WATCH!!!!

Reply(2)
36
Jeff V
5d ago

but vaccinated people can spread the virus too. what are they doing to protect patients and why are those same protections not good enough for unvax workers

Reply
21
Boston

Mass. reports 4,034 new breakthrough cases this week

There have been another 45 deaths among vaccinated individuals. Though the number of new breakthrough cases had been dropping for a couple weeks, there were 300 more breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in vaccinated individuals this week than last week. The state released updated data Tuesday on the number of COVID-19...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Massachusetts National Guard to aid COVID-19 school testing

BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker activated up to 450 members of the Massachusetts National Guard on Tuesday to help deal with COVID-19 challenges facing the state. Up to 200 guard members will aid in COVID-19 testing in schools throughout the state and up to 250 members will be available to offset potential staff shortages at the state Department of Correction due to a vaccine mandate.
BOSTON, MA
Here’s what happened with the lost buses at the Boston Marathon

“Everything else about the race was really well done...But maybe print out some directions for the bus drivers next time.”. Things went pretty smoothly on Monday — for an unconventional Boston Marathon — but one notable hiccup was a number of buses that got lost on the way to the starting line.
BOSTON, MA
Security ramps up at Brockton High after student brings gun to school

Students entering school buildings are now required to pass through checkpoints where they will be scanned with hand-held metal detectors. Students at Brockton High School were met with enhanced safety checkpoints Tuesday morning as the school ramped up its security after a student brought a gun to school Friday. Students entering school buildings are now required to pass through checkpoints where they will be scanned with hand-held metal detectors, according to an announcement from Superintendent Mike Thomas.
BROCKTON, MA
