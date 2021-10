Local businesses and organizations are gearing up to recruit new staff members at Project Self-Sufficiency’s Virtual Career Fair on Wednesday, October 20th, 10:00 a.m. Representatives from local businesses, organizations and educational institutions will be featured individually and given the opportunity to promote job openings and scholastic opportunities. Information packets with links to online job applications, company profiles, and contact information will be made available to all attendees following the event. The Career Fair is free and open to the public; advance registration is required and currently available on the Project Self-Sufficiency website, https://www.projectselfsufficiency.org/virtual-career-fair. Log-on links and additional information will be sent to attendees shortly before the start of the event. The entire Career Fair will also be available on the agency You Tube channel following the event.

8 DAYS AGO