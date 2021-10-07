Boost from Bojo: Packers pleased with new punter

GREEN BAY – There are two primary instances in which the spotlight is on a punter to really help his team. When he has a chance to pin the opponent deep in its own territory, and when he must punt from the back of his own end zone. Packers punter...
The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
LeBron James gave a shout-out to Colin Kaepernick in the wake of the San Francisco 49ers’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. James reacted to a tweet showing Kaepernick in his second year as quarterback in the NFL torching the Packers in the divisional round of the 2012 NFC playoffs. Kaepernick was 17-for-31 with 263 passing yards, two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns. The 49ers won, 45-31.
For the first time in several years, the Cincinnati Bengals look like legit contenders for the AFC North title. Heading into Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, one Bengals player decided to go bold with his comments. Appearing on Good Morning Football, Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah declared a...
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers imparted valuable wisdom to Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow after Sunday’s game. Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the Packers’ thrilling overtime win over the Bengals on Sunday. He couldn’t say enough about how talented a quarterback Burrow is. Burrow’s competitive...
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly making moves in the secondary following a couple notable cornerback injuries. According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Packers are signing veteran CB Quinton Dunbar to their practice squad roster. This move comes just a couple days after Pro-Bowl corner Jaire...
“Get Kenny Clark some help!” That is what many Green Bay Packers fans have been hoping for these last few offseasons. However, for the most part, the interior defensive line position is not one that the Packers have invested in. In 2019 they selected Kingsley Keke in the fifth round,...
The Packers have announced that Keldric Stokes of Thorp High School in Thorp, Wis., has been named the Green Bay Packers High School Coach of the Week. Stokes, in his third year as head coach of the Cardinals, has his team out to a 6-1 record as they and other schools in their conference have made the transition to 8-Man football this season. Stokes took over the Cardinals program following a winless 0-8 season in 2018. In three short years, he has been able to change the attitude and culture of the program. While winning on the field is important to Stokes, impacting the lives of his players and the community off the field matters even more. Stokes often goes above and beyond the role of coach to make sure his players are set up for success down the road.
For a team with a reputation for getting favorable treatment from the refs, the Green Bay Packers sure didn’t get many calls thrown their way this past week. I am not saying the Packers didn’t get any calls. A couple of pass interference penalties in the first half were pretty soft and benefitted them. And the Green Bay defense we are used to seeing every year showed up again and let the San Francisco 49ers march the ball down the field several times. The refs aren’t 100% to blame, but it’s pretty close. The Packers won in amazing fashion, but this game should have been over by the end of the third quarter.
Hitting bombs isn’t the primary goal for Green Bay Packers punter Corey Bojorquez. He’s learned, through several years in the NFL and studying other punters, that disrupting the returner and limiting return yards is the name of the game. Bojorquez said Friday that his preferred punt is a 50-yarder out...
In a prime-time game that may very well be an NFC Championship preview, the 49ers barely came up short. San Francisco shot themselves in the foot over and over. I wrote that you could point fingers, but you wouldn't get anything out of it because this is a TEAM game.
On the first Saturday of every month, Mark will write about a topic of interest to Packers fans and the organization, and then answer five fan questions. Fans are encouraged to email Mark with their name and hometown at:MurphyTakes5@packers.com. What a difference two weeks makes. The loss to the Saints...
The Green Bay Packers' lopsided season-opening loss in New Orleans is beginning to look more and more like an anomaly. They've bounced back in impressive fashion, putting together a winning streak that shows they're still among the top teams in the NFC. On Sunday, Green Bay notched its third straight...
The loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 4 dropped the Pittsburgh Steelers to 1-3 on the season. After a tremendous opening drive that ended with a dime from Ben Roethlisberger over an outstretched Jaire Alexander, that unit fizzled out much of the game the rest of the way.
GREEN BAY – In the wake of Jaire Alexander's shoulder injury, the Packers have signed fifth-year cornerback Rasul Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad. A third-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, Douglas has recorded 178 tackles, 34 passes defensed and five interceptions in 60 regular-season games with 29 starts.
Lopsided games headlined Week 6 of the season for the West Fargo and West Fargo Sheyenne football teams. The Packers and Mustangs clashed with teams from the west side of the state last Friday in nonconference Class 11AA action. Both teams played in a steady rain, but the slick conditions didn’t seem to slow them down as they pulled off dominant wins in the East-West crossover matchups.
I've been looking into tickets for Sunday's game and am shocked at how high the prices are for that market. Do you think that's due to the Bengals being 3-1 and more interest from local Cincy fans, or Packers fans from the surrounding areas having a once in eight-year opportunity to see their favorite team?
Comments / 0