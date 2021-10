Microsoft has announced a major update for Whiteboard, featuring a new UI and lots of new collaboration features. The update is available today on the web, Android, and for Teams users, meaning it’s only available to business users right now. However, it’s rolling out to Windows and iOS soon. Oddly enough, all of this was announced in June, and Microsoft had said these features were already available. Apparently, some features are available today, and others are still to come.

