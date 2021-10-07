Newcastle Realty - Broker of the Week!

Sara Rogers is a Maine native raised in Jefferson. She is a 2001 graduate of Lincoln Academy and studied at the University of Southern Maine. In 2001 she settled in Nobleboro and expanded her family with her husband Jason. Sara is a multi tasked hard working people person who makes herself available 24/7. When she is not selling real estate she is working along side her husband at their lawn care business or can be found enjoying the family camp on Damariscotta Lake!