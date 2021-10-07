CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross Bring Daughter Jagger to ‘L.O.L. Surprise!’ Premiere: Photos

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Daughter date night! Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross brought their 5-year-old daughter to the L.O.L. Surprise! movie premiere on Wednesday, October 6.

The little one was all smiles at the event, posing for red carpet pictures in a red dress, sequined pink sweater and white sneakers. Jagger’s dad, 33, rocked an all-black look, while her mom, 37, paired a leather jacket and white shirt with jeans.

The Ashlee + Evan alums welcomed their baby girl in August 2015, one year after their Connecticut wedding. Jagger joined big brother Bronx, 12, whom Simpson shares with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz. The “Pieces of Me” singer gave birth to baby No. 3 in October 2020, introducing her “sweet” son Ziggy, now 11 months, via Instagram at the time.

While the pair tend to keep their family life private, Simpson did document an August Universal Studios trip with her eldest son, as well as Jagger’s birthday party earlier that same month.

“My little princess,” the Texas native gushed in a social media tribute at the time. “You are the brightest light. We love you.”

Jagger was not the only L.O.L. Surprise! fan attending the premiere with her parents on Tuesday. Not only was Teddi Mellencamp’s daughter, Slate, 9, at the event, but Jenna Dewan brought her and ex-husband Channing Tatum’s daughter, Everly, 8, and a friend.

“Major mom points tonight,” the former World of Dance host, 40, captioned an Instagram Story photo on Wednesday of Everly jumping in excitement.

The dancer, who is also the mother of son Callum, 18 months, with fiancé Steve Kazee, went on to write that she would “do anything” for her kids.

As for Mellencamp, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, also 40, treated Slate as part of her birthday gift. “Who’s excited to go?” the former Bravo personality asked on her Instagram Story. “This is big.”

The Indiana native filmed the birthday girl and her friend dancing during the event. As she panned over the crowd, Dewan’s daughter could be seen having fun with her own friend.

Mellencamp wished Slate a happy 9th birthday via Instagram that same day, gushing, “The heart and work ethic you show in everything you do is so dang inspiring. Your inquisitive nature. It reminds me so much of me and your love of the thrill reminds me so much of your daddy. You are the best friend and sister anyone could ask for. Avid pet and horsey lover. Beautiful artist and poet. The list goes on and on.”

Keep scrolling to see red carpet photos from Wednesday’s star-studded event.

