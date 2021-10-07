It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue Wins $12,000 Grant

Our cloudy start to our Tuesday gave way to what was an absolutely gorgeous afternoon and evening. Despite the added sunshine earlier on, temperatures only reached as high as the mid 70s for many of us, quite the cooldown as compared to recent days. That being said, today's peak temperature of 76° remained a few degrees above the norm for this time of the year. The evening ahead looks as though it will remain quite pleasant - after seeing temperatures around 70° at dinnertime, the mercury will dip toward the low 60s by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures will again fall back into the mid 50s for many of us, marking another cool start to the day here in the Ohio Valley.

