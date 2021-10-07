CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue Wins $12,000 Grant

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning is quite cloudy and mild. Some spotty showers are popping up on the 4K Doppler Radar, but it isn't enough to dampen our day. This afternoon looks to be better than this morning. Temperatures will warm up into the mid to upper 70s. Conditions will begin clearing out, giving us some sunshine and nice weather late day! We can't rule out a pop up shower, but for the most part it will stay on the dry side. A stray shower may be possible, but for the most part skies will be working out drying and clearing tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the low 60s.

Beautiful & Warm Tuesday; Rain Chances Return Wednesday

TODAY: It is going to be a warm and beautiful day! The cold front that brought us rainfall late yesterday is working on moving to the east of the Tri-State. It will be cooler and more comfortable today. Cloud cover will be moving out of the area and allowing for us to see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. Winds will be calmer than Monday, but still breezy at times. Highs will be right around the mid to upper 70s.
There's More Rain Headed for the Tri-State

Our cloudy start to our Tuesday gave way to what was an absolutely gorgeous afternoon and evening. Despite the added sunshine earlier on, temperatures only reached as high as the mid 70s for many of us, quite the cooldown as compared to recent days. That being said, today's peak temperature of 76° remained a few degrees above the norm for this time of the year. The evening ahead looks as though it will remain quite pleasant - after seeing temperatures around 70° at dinnertime, the mercury will dip toward the low 60s by 10PM. Overnight low temperatures will again fall back into the mid 50s for many of us, marking another cool start to the day here in the Ohio Valley.
Storm Team 44 Forecast (10/12/21) 6PM

