It Takes a Village No-Kill Rescue Wins $12,000 Grant
This morning is quite cloudy and mild. Some spotty showers are popping up on the 4K Doppler Radar, but it isn't enough to dampen our day. This afternoon looks to be better than this morning. Temperatures will warm up into the mid to upper 70s. Conditions will begin clearing out, giving us some sunshine and nice weather late day! We can't rule out a pop up shower, but for the most part it will stay on the dry side. A stray shower may be possible, but for the most part skies will be working out drying and clearing tonight. Overnight lows will dip into the low 60s.www.wevv.com
Comments / 0