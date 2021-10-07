NYLPI Supports Sunset Park Community Health Event & Records Children’s COVID-19 Stories

Sunset Park, Brooklyn has been particularly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and NYLPI has worked with community groups and advocates to provide information about the virus and vaccine access, to support community events and to record the experiences of this community during the public health crisis. Karina Albistegui Adler from NYLPI’s Health Justice Program supported Sunset Park residents at “Road to Recovery,” a community event-coordinated as a partnership between local community organizations AMPHS, OCA-NY, Soar Over Hate and Sunset Park Women in Action, with performances, self-defense classes, art, community resources and information about COVID-19 vaccines and how to access them.