Luxury residences coming to Ovation riverfront

By Tom Demeropolis
Cincinnati Business Courier
Cincinnati Business Courier
 5 days ago
Corporex Cos., the developer of the $1 billion Ovation development in Newport, is making its push on the next portion of the project — luxury for-sale residences.

Clermont County commissioners approve land bank

Clermont County has strengthened its ability to address distressed properties, improve safety and elevate quality of life. Its board of county commissioners last week voted to create the Clermont County Land Bank. The quasi-government entity would work to return derelict, abandoned and non-tax producing properties back to the market by remediating issues that make them undesirable.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
The Cincinnati Business Courier provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

