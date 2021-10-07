England’s Covid travel ‘red list’ to be cut from 54 countries to seven

Thousands of people who would have had to undergo an 11-night hotel quarantine at a cost of more than £2,000 may be able to avoid isolation.

Strict hotel quarantine requirements will be dropped for travellers from dozens of countries after ministers approved plans to cut England’s travel “red list” from 54 to just seven.

Brazil, South Africa and Thailand will be among those removed from the list from 4am next Monday, but those remaining on it will be Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and Venezuela.

The step means thousands of people hoping to visit England who would have had to undergo an 11-night hotel quarantine at a cost of more than £2,000 may be able to avoid isolation altogether, depending on their vaccine status.

However, a row remains unresolved between Sajid Javid’s Department of Health and Social Care and Grant Shapps’ Department for Transport about when the requirement should be changed from needing a PCR test to a lateral flow test.

The DfT will promise only that the change will take place by the end of October, leaving open the possibility that it will come into force too late for families planning a foreign break over half-term, who will then have to pay for the expensive PCR tests.

Tory MPs and industry experts have warned that keeping the PCR requirement in place for longer is putting people off travel because it is adding to the cost of a trip abroad, particularly for families who have to pay for several tests.

Conservative backbencher Huw Merriman, who chairs the Commons transport select committee, said passengers and the travel industry needed “urgent clarity or it will be too late for those who need financial certainty to book the October half-term holiday”.

When the change does come into force, people will be able to demonstrate their negative lateral flow day two test result by taking a picture of it.

The significant reduction in the number of red list countries reflects growing calm among government insiders about variants of concern.

After being discovered in India in the spring, Delta quickly became dominant in the UK after Boris Johnson resisted putting India on the red list when he was supposed to be on a trade trip to the country.

While Delta was more transmissible, vaccine efficacy against it was still very high. It began to spread in other parts of the world, choking off the Beta and Gamma variants, which were believed to be more resistant to jabs, meaning that the countries they were discovered in – South Africa and Brazil – began to be viewed as safer for restarting international travel links.

Shapps said: “Restoring people’s confidence in travel is key to rebuilding our economy and levelling up this country. With less restrictions and more people travelling, we can all continue to move safely forward together along our pathway to recovery.”

However, Labour MP and co-chair of the parliamentary group on coronavirus Clive Lewis said avoiding new vaccine-evading variants should be a global priority, so the UK needed to keep case rates low at home while helping to vaccinate the world to prevent such strains developing overseas.

Health restrictions are a devolved matter, so it will be up to the administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to decide whether to follow the moves for England.

Travel rules changed earlier this week to scrap the “traffic light” system that graded countries red, amber or green, so now there is a single red list.

People arriving from non-red list countries who have received any of four vaccines – Pfizer, AstraZeneca (including Covidshield), Moderna and Janssen – in the UK, US, EU and 18 other countries now have their inoculation status recognised and can avoid isolation so long as they test negative within two days of their arrival.

On Thursday, it was announced that recognition was also being extended to a further 37 countries and territories across the globe including India, South Africa and Turkey.

Similar rules will apply to under-18s. Everyone else arriving from non-red list countries must still isolate for at least five days but can use the “test to release” system to be freed.

In the run-up to Christmas, attention will turn to whether the tougher travel restrictions will remain in force for some countries, or whether ministers will try to abolish the red list.