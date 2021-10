Elenor is a 7-year-old spayed brown and white tabby. She’s clearly spent some time outside and has probably seen a thing or two — this girl's a survivor! We’re not sure if she'd like to be an indoor, outdoor working or indoor/outdoor cat. Unfortunately, Elenor can't tell us what she prefers, but here's what we do know: She does not want to live in the shelter. She's stressed here (despite our best efforts!), and she wants to be anywhere other than the shelter. Elenor qualifies for our Fabulous Feline Dollar Feline promotion and her adoption fee would be waived for seniors or veterans.

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO