TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has such amazing sources inside Apple that he knows what the soup of the day will be in the Apple cafeteria for the second Tuesday in May. Kuo says that a foldable iPhone won't surface until 2024. If true, it shows that Apple is well behind Samsung when it comes to this growing category of the smartphone market. By the time the foldable iPhone is putting Apple fans into a frenzy, Samsung will have released the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO