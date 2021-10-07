CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'This is a crisis': Tens of thousands of children affected by pandemic-related deaths of parents

By Ariana Eunjung Cha
Houston Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen months after James Vance, a former Marine and retired policeman in Princeton, W.Va., died of covid, his two young children are still reeling from his death. Julia, 12, a middle-schooler who used to do everything with her father, is withdrawn. Her sister Jamie, 7, still talks about him in the present tense. As for Mom, Jerri, a third-grade teacher, she is struggling to keep up with bills and maintain a sense of normalcy for her daughters while still processing the devastation of losing the love of her life.

www.chron.com

