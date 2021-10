Apple removed the option to report App Store problems several years ago but has quietly added it again to iOS 15. However, a couple of improvements were made to the feature. Previously, you could only report scams for apps in which you already installed and made in-app purchases. Unfortunately, this meant that it was inevitable that scammers who created the scam apps were getting your money before the issue was even discovered and reported.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO