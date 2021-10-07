Extinguishing the Risk of Foodborne Illness during Wildfires
The United States was impacted by more than 52,000 wildfires in 2020. Not only are wildfires damaging to homes, wildlife and health, but they also pose risks to food and cookware. Here are some tips to prevent foodborne illness during an evacuation and after a wildfire. Please note, you may need to evacuate quickly. Don’t take time to pack food unless you know you are at a safe distance from the fire and have time to prepare. If feasible, evacuate before being told to do so.www.foodsafety.gov
