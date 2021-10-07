CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska Vietnam Vets Memorial wins $250K grant from Facebook

By Steve Liewer Omaha World-Herald
Kearney Hub
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe social media giant Facebook donated $250,000 this week to a group building a memorial in Papillion to Nebraskans who served, and died, in the Vietnam War. A portion of the grant — $100,000 — will be used for educational programs tied to the 2-acre memorial, which is slated to open in 2023 on a site adjacent to the SumTur Amphitheater, said George Abbott, secretary-treasurer of the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation. The rest will go toward construction of the $5.4 million project.

