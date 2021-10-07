Where are they now? DT Paul Grasmanis
Following three seasons with Chicago and one with Denver, free agent defensive tackle Paul Grasmanis was looking for a fresh start in 2000. He found it in Philadelphia. "Denver offered to bring me back and I also visited the Arizona Cardinals," Grasmanis says. "But I think with Andy Reid being there and I met with (Defensive Line Coach) Tommy Brasher and I knew (Linebackers) Coach (Ron) Rivera, as well, so I loved the coaching staff and the youthfulness of the team. When you go visit certain places, they just have a certain vibe to them. And when I visited Philly, it just had a vibe to it that this was going to be something special.www.philadelphiaeagles.com
