CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Where are they now? DT Paul Grasmanis

By Jim Gehman
philadelphiaeagles.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing three seasons with Chicago and one with Denver, free agent defensive tackle Paul Grasmanis was looking for a fresh start in 2000. He found it in Philadelphia. "Denver offered to bring me back and I also visited the Arizona Cardinals," Grasmanis says. "But I think with Andy Reid being there and I met with (Defensive Line Coach) Tommy Brasher and I knew (Linebackers) Coach (Ron) Rivera, as well, so I loved the coaching staff and the youthfulness of the team. When you go visit certain places, they just have a certain vibe to them. And when I visited Philly, it just had a vibe to it that this was going to be something special.

www.philadelphiaeagles.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Dolphins Reportedly Signing Former Eagles Wide Receiver

Earlier this week, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising decision regarding one of the team’s wide receivers. Following the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers this weekend, the Eagles released wide receiver Travis Fulgham. The move comes a year to the day after Fulgham had a breakout game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Eagles vs. Panthers inactives

The Eagles will be without starting right tackle Lane Johnson for the second game in a row due to a personal matter. Good news is that Jordan Mailata is back in the lineup – although it remains to be seen where he will start – after missing two games with a knee injury.
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Buccaneers vs. Eagles injury report

The Eagles released their first injury report of the week, 24 hours after the win over Carolina, ahead of Thursday night's clash with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. • DE Derek Barnett (Ankle) • TE Dallas Goedert (Illness) • T Lane Johnson (Personal Matter) Head Coach Nick Sirianni wore a decal...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
philadelphiaeagles.com

Eagles vs. Panthers: How to watch, listen, and stream

The Eagles are back on the road for a showdown with the 3-1 Carolina Panthers. The Eagles look to snap their three-game losing streak after a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Panthers got off to a 3-0 start with new quarterback Sam Darnold, but stumbled against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. No matter where you are, you can follow the action. Here's how:
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

A 6-pack of things to watch vs. Carolina

Week 5 just feels like a big opportunity because, well, it is. The Eagles head to Carolina looking to end a three-game losing streak and then they turn right around and host Tampa Bay on Thursday night. So, yeah, we're in the thick of it the next five days. And it starts against the Panthers, a 3-1 team that is coming off its first loss of the season, at Dallas, and with a renewed energy having acquired in the last two weeks cornerbacks C.J. Henderson and Stephon Gilmore (FYI, Gilmore is on PUP and won't make his Panthers debut vs. the Eagles). Carolina has the mentality that it will be a deep-playoff factor this season. The Eagles are looking for a win. Here is a six-pack of things to watch on Sunday ...
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Morning Roundup: Secondary soars as resilient Eagles rebound with win

Cornerback Steven Nelson registered his first interception as a Philadelphia Eagle and it was a big one! Nelson's pick came on the Panthers' final drive as the Eagles protected a 21-18 lead. Secondary soars as CB Darius Slay shines with two interceptions. The defense's stellar performance began in the first...
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Eagles High School Coach of the Week | Week 5: LaDontay Bell, Chester

LaDontay Bell's coaching adventure began when his wife, Markiesha Bell, sent him an email. "Coaching actually found me. I didn't find coaching. I was around the game when there was a coaching position that was open, and my wife sent me the email. She told me to check it out. I actually interviewed for the job in a janitor's closet. And here I am today," said Coach Bell, who began his coaching career as the running backs and special teams coach at Chester High School.
CHESTER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derrick Burgess
Person
Paul Grasmanis
philadelphiaeagles.com

Eagles place TE Dallas Goedert on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Eagles announced on Tuesday that they have placed tight end Dallas Goedert on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The team has an open roster spot. Goedert is the second player currently on the list, along with guard Sua Opeta. The Eagles play Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln...
NFL
philadelphiaeagles.com

Defense knows what waits on Thursday: Tom Brady and a dynamic Tampa Bay offense

It didn't take any tape study this week for the Eagles' defense to understand the task on Thursday night. Tom Brady has won seven Super Bowls. At age 44, he's putting up the kind of numbers that most players only dream about – 15 touchdown passes and just 2 interceptions this season for the defending Super Bowl Champion Buccaneers. Brady has the quick release, the precision accuracy, the impeccable decision-making. He's the total package, the G.O.A.T. – and a heckuva fun challenge for everyone who plays this game on the other side of the ball.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#Eagles
The Spun

Raiders Owner Uses 1 Word To Describe Jon Gruden’s Comment

Late Friday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden found himself in the headlines for a disturbing reason. Over the past few months, the NFL has been investigating workplace misconduct within the Washington Football Team. Over that time, the league reviewed over 650,000 emails. An email from Gruden to...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Randy Moss Reacts To Jon Gruden’s Racist Email

This morning, ESPN analyst and former NFL superstar Randy Moss weighed in on the ongoing situation involving Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Late last week, the Wall Street Journal reported on an email Gruden sent to then-Washington Football Team general manager Bruce Allen in 2011, in which he referred to NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith using a racist trope.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Blunt Reaction To Jon Gruden News

Individuals in and around the NFL faced a major reckoning on Tuesday, less than 24 hours after Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden resigned over offensive emails that contained misogynistic and homophobic language and sentiment. The emails, discovered by the league during a recent investigation into the Washington Football...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Russell Wilson’s surgery had complications

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was forced to leave Thursday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams as the result of an injury to his middle finger. Initially, it was unclear how severe Wilson’s injury was, but the reality quickly came into focus. The eight-time Pro Bowler had suffered a ruptured tendon which required surgery, putting him out for up to two months.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy