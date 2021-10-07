Where are they now? DT Paul Grasmanis

Week 5 just feels like a big opportunity because, well, it is. The Eagles head to Carolina looking to end a three-game losing streak and then they turn right around and host Tampa Bay on Thursday night. So, yeah, we're in the thick of it the next five days. And it starts against the Panthers, a 3-1 team that is coming off its first loss of the season, at Dallas, and with a renewed energy having acquired in the last two weeks cornerbacks C.J. Henderson and Stephon Gilmore (FYI, Gilmore is on PUP and won't make his Panthers debut vs. the Eagles). Carolina has the mentality that it will be a deep-playoff factor this season. The Eagles are looking for a win. Here is a six-pack of things to watch on Sunday ...

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO