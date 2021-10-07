CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Sends Dodgers through with walkoff

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Taylor went 1-for-2 with a walkoff two-run homer in Wednesday's wild-card win over the Cardinals. Taylor didn't start the game but entered as part of a double switch in the seventh inning. He popped out in his first trip to the plate but was a hero in his second, sending a slider from Alex Reyes over the outfield wall with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead the Dodgers to the NLDS. He struggled down the stretch, hitting .108/.200/.169 over his last 25 games while battling a neck injury, but he still finished with a .782 OPS while starting at six different positions this season, so he should play a major role for the rest of the playoffs even if he doesn't start every game.

