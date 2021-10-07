CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group of Thornton Park properties go on the market

By Ryan Lynch
Orlando Business Journal
 5 days ago
The five buildings were all built before 1950. Now's your chance to recognize the top businesswomen in Central Florida. Nomination deadline: Nov. 18. Honorees will be recognized at a Feb. 17, 2022, event.

