Jamie Collins latest in long list of players to return to Bill Belichick’s Patriots

Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins began his third tenure of work with the Patriots when he resigned with New England yet again this week.

Collins first arrived in Foxborough as a second-round pick back in 2013, rising to Pro Bowl status before he was traded to the Browns in 2016. After being released by Cleveland in the 2019 offseason, the veteran returned to the Patriots that fall for an impressive campaign making plays for one of the best defenses in the NFL.

The 2019 production earned Collins a three-year, $30 million contract from the Lions the following spring. The veteran would start every game he played in Detroit in 2020 and early this season before he was cut in late September.

While Collins is relatively unique in playing for the Patriots for the third time – he joins backup quarterback Brian Hoyer in that group – it’s far from rare for players to have multiple stints of service in New England. It’s actually been a pretty frequent occurrence over the last two decades of Bill Belichick’s tenure running the organization. In fact, just this year, Collins, Trent Brown, Ted Karras and Kyle Van Noy returned to the Patriots after spending time elsewhere.

Below is a look at most of the notable Patriots to have multiple tenures in New England sandwiched around playing time with NFL teams. The group spans every position on the roster, interestingly, other than kicker. (Research for the list, which may not quite be exhaustive, comes from the Patriots official media guide and ProFootballReference.com.)

Quarterback

Doug Flutie (1987-89, 2005)

Brian Hoyer (2009-11, 17-18, 20-present)

Running back

Mike Cloud (2003, 2005)

LeGarrette Blount (2013, 2014-16)

Brandon Bolden (2012-17, 19-present)

Tight end

Russ Francis (1975-80, 87-88)

Ben Watson (2004-09, 19)

Martellus Bennett (2016, 2017)

Wide receiver

Harold Jackson (1978-81, 87)

Deion Branch (2002-05, 10-12)

Donte Stallworth (2007, 2012)

Offensive line

Trent Brown (2018, present)

Ted Karras (2016-19, present)

Defensive line

Danny Villa (1987-91, 97)

Andre Carter (2011, 2013)

Linebacker

Marty Moore (1994-99, 2001)

Tully Banta-Cain (2003-06, 09-10)

Jamie Collins (2013-16, 19, present)

Kyle Van Noy (2016-19, present)

Cornerback

Jerome Henderson (1991-93, 96)

Otis Smith (1996, 2000-02)

Safety

Patrick Chung (2009-12, 14-19)

Jordan Richards (2015-17, 19)

Punter

Ken Walter (2001-03, 06)