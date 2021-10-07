CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, OH

Lake Co. offering free private well water testing

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
 5 days ago
If you live in Lake County and have well water, you can now get it tested for free by the Lake County General Health District (LCGHD).

Residents can bring in their well water samples on Tuesdays from October through the end of December.

Due to the limited amount of samples that will be available each Tuesday, the district said appointments should be made and will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents can dial 440-350-2543.

Water samples for home sale transactions are not eligible.

The LCGHD said homeowners should have their well water tested regularly because private residential wells are often more shallow than large volume public supply wells and more open to contamination.

“Many well owners do not regularly test their well water quality, and it’s important that they have all the information they need to make the best decisions to protect their well water and their health,” commented Chris Loxterman, LCGHD Environmental Health Supervisor.

City pushes for more participation as opt-in deadline for new recycling program approaches

CLEVELAND — Less than two weeks remain before the Oct. 22 deadline for Cleveland residents serviced by the Division of Waste to opt in to the new, bi-weekly curbside recycling program. As of Tuesday morning, just shy of 10,000 customers have signed onto the Recycle Cleveland program, which officials hope will reduce cost and contamination issues.
