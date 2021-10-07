CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

FIRE PREVENTION WEEK: CARBON MONOXIDE

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 5 days ago

This week is fire prevention week which aims to educate the public on simple and important safety measures they can take to be fire safe. Often called the invisible killer, carbon monoxide is an invisible, odorless, and colorless gas created when fuels burn incompletely. In the home, your heating and cooking equipment is often a source of carbon monoxide. Ernest Figueroa has these carbon monoxide safety tips…

z1077fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Meadville Tribune

Carbon monoxide detectors available to Meadville residents

A program to get more carbon monoxide detectors into city homes is a joint effort through Meadville Central Fire Department, Local 515 of the International Association of Firefighters, and the family of a retired city firefighter who passed away in 2020. Starting Monday, city residents will be able to contact...
MEADVILLE, PA
runnelscountyregister.com

Ballinger Fire Dept offering free smoke and carbon monoxide detectors

The Ballinger Volunteer Fire Department made possible by local Ballinger Wal-Mart store #1078 will be taking request from the homeowners of Ballinger Texas for battery operated smoke & carbon monoxide detectors. The detectors and installation of the units are free of charge to qualified applicants along with a signed consent and agreement form. Rental properties will be considered on a case by case basis. Please call 325-365-5137.
BALLINGER, TX
z1077fm.com

STAYING SAFE WITH SMOKE AND CO ALARMS

Make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms meet the needs of everyone in your home, including those with sensory or physical disabilities. Reporter Hilary Sloane will tell you how…. Install a bedside alert device that responds to the sound of the smoke and CO alarms. The use of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Monoxide#Fire Prevention Week#Fresh Air
bctv.org

UGI Urges Residents to be Aware of Signs of Carbon Monoxide

As residents and businesses across UGI’s service territory begin using their heating equipment more frequently in response to cooler temperatures, UGI urges customers to take several simple steps to ensure proper operation of natural gas-fired equipment and appliances to prevent a build-up of carbon monoxide (CO) inside homes and work spaces.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
CBS San Francisco

Brentwood House Fire Spreads To Other Homes In Area; Neighbors Evacuated

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A house fire in Brentwood, fueled by strong winds, reportedly spread to other homes in the neighborhood, forcing evacuations Tuesday morning. The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) tweeted about the fire on Nicholas Court around 8:41 a.m. Tuesday, noting that there was “heavy fire involvement” at the home and that residents should avoid the area. Brentwood: ECCFPD and ConFire units are responding to a structure fire on Nicholas Ct. One home has heavy fire involvement. Due to strong winds the fire is threatening other homes. Brentwood PD is assisting with evacuations. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/CoFMFcR3RT — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) October 12, 2021 According to a reporter on scene, residents evacuated the neighborhood by 9 a.m. By then the fire had spread to four houses. Police were assisting with the neighborhood evacuation over concerns that strong winds could continue to spread the 2-alarm fire. House fire in Brentwood. (Art Ray) This story will be updated.
BRENTWOOD, CA
SPY

The Best Carbon Monoxide Detectors To Help Keep Your Home Safe

While you likely already have a smoke detector in your home or apartment, it may not be one that detects carbon monoxide. You might wonder if you need a carbon monoxide detector, and the short answer is: yes, you do. Dryers, gas stoves, fireplaces and water heaters can all potentially emit carbon monoxide, and there’s a good chance that you have one (if not multiple) of these units in your home. The reason that carbon monoxide is so dangerous is that unlike a regular fire, where the signs will be heard, smelled and seen, carbon monoxide emits no odor or visible...
ELECTRONICS
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff family escapes early morning house fire Monday

RED BLUFF, Calif. — A family in Red Bluff awoke early Monday to find their house on fire and called 911. The fire was reported at 1:15 a.m. Monday at a home in the 100 block of S. Main St. in Red Bluff. Firefighters said a family of five, including...
RED BLUFF, CA
z1077fm.com

SAFETY TIPS TO PREVENT VEHICLE THEFTS

While this most recent case of vehicle theft is out of Las Vegas, it is always a good time to remember that thieves are everywhere. Hilary Sloane offers these tips from the Sheriff’s Department to reduce your risk of having your vehicle broken into or stolen…. The Sheriff’s Department reminds...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KCBS News Radio

Early morning fire decimates beloved Antioch bar

Antioch’s ABC Rendezvous Bar burned to a crisp early Thursday morning after a fire razed the local favorite. The bar was a popular neighborhood spot on Walter Way in Antioch, according to reporting by KPIX. Contra Costa Fire received a call about the fire at approximately 4:48 a.m and dispatched...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Cal Fire Responds to New Wildfire In Tehama County

TEHAMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Cal Fire crews are responding to yet another brush fire in Tehama County Monday afternoon that has already grown to 30 acres, according to authorities. The so-called View Fire is burning near View Drive and Digger Pine Road southwest of Cottonwood, according to a tweet by Cal Fire. New Incident: #ViewFire off View Dr and Digger Pine Rd, Southwest of Cottonwood is 20 acres. @CALFIRETGU https://t.co/1RkSWlR1f5 pic.twitter.com/xMgvfEiC4H — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 11, 2021 According to the Cal Fire incident page, the fire started at 2:35 p.m. Monday afternoon. As of 4:38 p.m., the fire was 30 acres and 5% contained. #ViewFire off View Dr and Digger Pine Rd, Southwest of Cottonwood is 30 acres and 5% contained. @CALFIRETGU https://t.co/1RkSWlR1f5 pic.twitter.com/zOz779RWlG — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) October 11, 2021 The Cal Fire Tehama-Glen Unit is handling the fire, officials said. Multiple wildfires have been reported over the course of Monday afternoon with much of Northern California under a Red Flag Warning due to increased fire danger from forecast high winds and low humidity.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Video: Firefighters Battle House Fire on Nicholas Court in Brentwood

At 8:10 am Tuesday, October 12, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District responded to a report of a house on fire on Nicholas Ct in the City of Brentwood. Crews arrived on scene to heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home which spread to neighboring trees as well as inside the home and eventually into the attic. For safety reasons due to wind, smoke and flames, multiple homes in the court were evacuated with the assistance of Brentwood Police.
BRENTWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress of View Fire stopped at 30 acres

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The forward progress of the View Fire has been stopped at 30 acres as of 5:25 p.m., according to CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit. The fire is 5% contained and the evacuation orders for Poppy Lane, Westview Lane and Joe Dog Lane have been reduced to warnings.
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

30 homes burned down after fire in delta area of Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Thirty homes were burned Monday after a fire sparked at a marina in the delta area of Sacramento County, officials said. The fire started on Brannan Island south of Rio Vista off Highway 12. People who live in the area told KCRA 3 there were at least a dozen mobile homes where the fire burned. Several structures were either damaged or completely destroyed by the fire.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Baltimore

Explosion In Harford County Starts Fire And Leaves One Person Injured

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — The fire department is on the scene of a fire that took place on the 2500 block of Thornberry Drive and Sequoia. Officials believe the fire was started due to an explosion. A single-family residence and two adjacent houses were impacted by the flames, and one person is reported to be hurt. That person was taken to a regional trauma/burn center. The situation is still evolving at this time.
EDGEWOOD, MD
CBS Sacramento

Miners Fire In North San Juan Area Prompts New Evacuation Warnings

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Miners Fire in Nevada County: 2:27 p.m. An evacuation warning has been issued due to the Miners Fire in the North San Juan Area of Nevada County. The wildfire is burning in the area of Drunken Miners Road and Highway 49. #MinersFire Evacuation WARNING for a Wildfire affecting zone NCO-E327 and NCO-E389. There is a wildfire near the area of Drunken Miners Road and Highway 49. Those who require additional time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock should consider leaving now. pic.twitter.com/H0xyjW8XW1 — Nevada County OES (@NevCoOES) October 11, 2021 According to the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services, several areas are now under evacuation warnings: NCO-E327, NCO-E389, and NCO-E327. Authorities say people in those areas who may need more time to evacuate, as well as those with pets and livestock, should already consider leaving. The new wildfire comes as strong and dry winds sweep through Northern California on Monday. With the winds posing a critical fire danger, PG&E has implemented a Public Safety Power Shutoff for parts of nearly two-dozen counties.
NORTH SAN JUAN, CA
krcrtv.com

CAL FIRE stops fire near Stirling City on Monday

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — CAL FIRE with Butte County contained a vegetation fire to less than an acre above Stirling City on Monday afternoon. The "College Fire" began off of Powellton Road, near Stirling City, and grew to 0.86 acres before firefighters were able to fully contain it. As of...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

High Winds Force Power Shutoffs As PG&E Works To Prevent ‘Catastrophic Wildfires’

VACAVILLE (CBS13) – A windy start to the week forced PG&E to cut off power to thousands of homes to prevent potential wildfires. Just more than a year ago the LNU Complex Fire was burning along Cherry Glen Road in Vacaville, destroying everything in its path. “It burned right to our property line. All the way around,” said Randy Fair, who owns a home on Cherry Glen Road. “We got evacuated for about three weeks. My thought was keep the family safe get the animals out,” said Fair, who, one year later, faces a similar threat with wind and dry conditions in Solano...
VACAVILLE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy