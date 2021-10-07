CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Al Wilson NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute Set For Saturday

Cover picture for the articleIRVING, Texas – The University of Tennessee and The National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced today that they will jointly honor 2021 College Football Hall of Fame electee Al Wilson with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments. The Salute will take place at halftime this Saturday, Oct. 9, during the Vols’ home football game against South Carolina. Coverage of the game will start at noon ET on ESPN2.

