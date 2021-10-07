CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season Seven: Wentworth Miller to Return for 100th Episode on CW

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC’s Legends of Tomorrow will celebrate its 100th episode during its upcoming seventh season, and one big name from the DC superhero show’s past is returning for the special episode. Wentworth Miller will return for the series after leaving the series as a regular during its first season. The actor recurred in seasons two and three.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 7 Premiere Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "The Bullet Blondes", the Season 7 premiere of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The season is set to premiere on a new night and time, Wednesday at 8/7c beginning on October 13th. The last we saw of the Legends, they were stranded in Odessa, Texas in 1925 with no way of getting back home after the Waverider was destroyed by what appeared to be another version of the Waverider. That means that unless the team can figure out another way to get home, they're going to be in the past for a while and unfortunately the Legends aren't exactly good at keeping a low profile.
The CW Sets Series Finale Dates for 'The Outpost' and 'Supergirl', Season Finale Dates for 'Riverdale', 'DC's Stargirl' and More

The CW has set season finale dates and series finale dates for their series which aired this summer. The Outpost is heading towards its endgame with the series finale set for October 7 at 9. The fourth season was recently announced to be its final season. Will Talon, Garret, Janzo, Wren, and Zed be able to prevent the end of the world as they know it? Don’t miss out on the conclusion of this thrilling fantasy series!
SUPERGIRL: Season 6, Episode 13: The Gauntlet TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Supergirl: Season 6, Episode 13: The Gauntlet TV show trailer has been released. Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Nicole Maines, Jon Cryer, David Harewood, Jesse Rath, and Azie Tesfai. The people behind-the-scenes of this series:. Based on the DC characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster,...
First Look: 'DC's Legends of Tomorrow' Is All Jazzed Up for Season 7 (PHOTO)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow are bringing the crazy to yesteryear for Season 7 and we have your exclusive first look at their Jazz Age-awesome key art. After the decimation of the goofy heroes’ Waverider timeship in the Season 6 finale (by their own ship?!), “the team won’t have the resources they normally do,” previews executive producer Phil Klemmer. Now stuck in the Roarin’ Twenties, “they have to relearn how to be time travelers under much more difficult circumstances.”
Jes Macallan
Wentworth Miller
Tala Ashe
Caity Lotz
RIVERDALE: Season 5, Episode 19: Riverdale: RIP(?) TV Show Trailer [The CW]

The CW‘s Riverdale: Season 5, Episode 19: Riverdale: RIP(?) TV show trailer has been released. Riverdale stars K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, and Madchen Amick. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, RIVERDALE...
The CW Primetime Expands to Seven Nights with New Fall 2021 Schedule

For the first time in its history, The CW Network is expanding to a seven-night schedule of original primetime programming starting October 1st. The 2021-22 broadcast season is ready to deliver more nightly drama, heroics, competition, and fun than ever before on CW18. October and November will be more active...
Your TV Source Roundup: 'Locke & Key' Trailer, Netflix Orders 'The Fall of the House of Usher', 'Legends of Tomorrow' 100th Episode, 'Better Things' To End, Live Action 'Batman: Wayne Family Adventures', Bellamy Young Joins 'Promised Land' and More!

Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming second season of Locke & Key. In it we see the first footage of a new villain played by new series regular Kevin Durand. Season two premieres October 22. Off the heels of Midnight Mass, Netflix has ordered a new series from Mike...
Review: AMC's 'The Walking Dead' Season Eleven Episode Seven "Broken Promises"

In this episode of The Walking Dead, the various characters are forced to face the perspectives of the groups they perceive to be wrong, and it’s just as unpleasant as it sounds, though only one-two if counting Gabe’s (Seth Gilliam, Teen Wolf)—were meant to be perceived as agreeable enough to keep the characters in the audience’s good graces.
GREY'S ANATOMY: Season 18, Episode 2: Some Kind of Tomorrow TV Show Trailer [ABC]

ABC‘s Grey’s Anatomy: Season 18, Episode 2: Some Kind of Tomorrow TV show trailer has been released. Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson, James Pickens Jr., Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Giacomo Gianniotti, Kim Raver, Greg Germann, Jake Borelli, Chris Carmack, Debbie Allen, and Jason George.
Legends of Tomorrow - Season 7 - Wentworth Miller Returning for 100th Episode

Former cast member Wentworth Miller will reprise his role as Leonard Snart, aka Captain Cold, in the CW series’ milestone installment, TVLine has learned. Airing Oct. 27 and directed by leading lady Caity Lotz, the hour revisits past Legends seasons through the eyes of the Waverider’s A.I. Gideon (played by Amy Louise Pemberton), who will be a flesh-and-blood member of the team in Season 7.
Legends Of Tomorrow Is Bringing Back A Fan-Favorite To Celebrate Its 100th Episode

With Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 just one week away from premiering (not too long after Season 6 concluded), Caity Lotz, who plays Sara Lance, is the only cast member left on the show who’s been around since the beginning. As the years have passed, many Waverider crew members have either departed on their own accord or died in battle. One of the people in the latter group is Wentworth Miller’s Leonard Snart, a.k.a. Captain Cold, but word’s come in that we’ll be reuniting with him in Legends of Tomorrow’s 100th episode.
DC's Stargirl: Season Three; Joel McHale Promoted to CW Series Regular

Fans of DC’s Stargirl will see more of Joel McHale during the series’ upcoming third season. The actor has been promoted to a series regular on the DC superhero series. McHale revealed the promotion on a recent appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show with Arsenio Hall guest-hosting the daytime series.
RIVERDALE: Season 6 TV Show Trailer: The CW Series Returns This November

The CW‘s Riverdale: Season 6 TV show trailer has been released. Riverdale stars K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch, Mark Consuelos, Casey Cott, Skeet Ulrich, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, and Madchen Amick. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, RIVERDALE is from Warner Bros....
Preview — Supergirl Season 6 Episode 15: Hope for Tomorrow

Nyxly kidnaps William as leverage as the race to the hope totem heats up on Supergirl Season 6 Episode 15, “Hope for Tomorrow.”. It’s a bit bizarre to put the Super Friends to the test to save William an episode after he was embedded at the Tower. Then again, the team will do whatever they can to save anyone, even if the dynamics aren’t solidified yet.
Kiernan Shipka's Sabrina To Cross Over To CW's "Riverdale" In Season 6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fans of both The CW’s “Riverdale” and Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina” can rejoice as the two shows are finally coming together for a big crossover episode. Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina confirmed the news that she will be on Season 6 of Riverdale with an Instagram post. Officials...
Big Sky: Season Three? Has the ABC Thriller TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Big Sky TV series stars Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Omar Metwally, Anja Savcic, Janina Gavankar, and Logan Marshall-Green with John Carroll Lynch, Jesse James Keitel, Patrick Gallagher, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Madelyn Kientz, Troy Johnson, Lola Reid, Jeremy Ray Taylor, T.V. Carpio, Arturo Del Puerto, Vinny Chhibber, Romy Rosemont, Ryan O’Nan, Michael Malarkey, and David Meunier in recurring roles. The story begins with private detective Cassie Dewell (Bunbury) and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) joining forces to search for two kidnapped sisters. In season two, with fugitive Ronald Pergman (Geraghty) still on the loose, Cassie distracts herself with work at the detective agency while Jenny, recovering from her near-death experience, decides to take Sheriff Tubb (Gallagher) up on his offer for her to rejoin the force. While the two move in different directions, it’s not long before a mysterious accident leads them to cross paths again.
