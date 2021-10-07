DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season Seven: Wentworth Miller to Return for 100th Episode on CW

The CW has released photos for "The Bullet Blondes", the Season 7 premiere of DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The season is set to premiere on a new night and time, Wednesday at 8/7c beginning on October 13th. The last we saw of the Legends, they were stranded in Odessa, Texas in 1925 with no way of getting back home after the Waverider was destroyed by what appeared to be another version of the Waverider. That means that unless the team can figure out another way to get home, they're going to be in the past for a while and unfortunately the Legends aren't exactly good at keeping a low profile.

