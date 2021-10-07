This may be the first exoplanet found orbiting three stars
Residing 1,300 light-years away in the famous constellation Orion the Hunter is the triple-star system GW Orionis. Of its three stars, two closely orbit each other, while a third orbits the pair. These stellar triplets are young, still surrounded by a disk of dust, gas, and debris left over from their formation. And this disk, called a protoplanetary disk, has caught astronomers’ attention for several reasons — not least of which because it might harbor the first known exoplanet orbiting a trio of stars.astronomy.com
