This may be the first exoplanet found orbiting three stars

If there's one thing our Solar System doesn't have in short supply, it's rocks. Small rocks, chunky rocks, dry rocks, icy rocks. Rocks that are like other rocks. It's the rocks' system, really – we just happen to live here too. For all their prevalence, though, these rocks aren't easy to see; they're small, and dim, and outshone by bigger, brighter objects. But we're getting better at it, and now we've gotten the most detailed look yet at some of the biggest rocks in the Solar System that aren't planets. An international team of astronomers has used the European Southern Observatory's Very...

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO