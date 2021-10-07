CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2022 stadium tour; here are all the dates and cities

By GEORGE VARGA
CharlotteObserver.com
 5 days ago

Red Hot Chili Peppers will hit the road in a big way in 2022 for a North American summer stadium tour. The coast-to-coast trek will celebrate — a year late, because of the coronavirus pandemic — the 30th anniversary of the Los Angeles band’s 1991 album, “Blood Sugar Sex Magik.

www.charlotteobserver.com

Related
Z-Rock 107.7

Red Hot Chili Peppers Detail 2022 World Tour With John Frusciante

Red Hot Chili Peppers announced their long-awaited reunion tour with guitarist John Frusciante, including a North American leg for summer 2022. The 32-date world tour opens with a European leg running June 4 (in Seville, Spain) through July 12. The band’s stint in the U.S. and Canada launches July 23 in Denver and wraps Sept. 18 in Arlington, Texas.
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers Book 2022 World Tour Dates with Beck, Anderson Paak, The Strokes, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, St. Vincent and More!

Red Hot Chili Peppers have confirmed the details of their 2022 world tour of stadiums. The band shared another humorous video teaser the fictional KHOT station. In the video, the station’s presenters (aka RHCP singer Anthony Kiedis, bassist Flea and drummer Chad Smith) interviewed John Frusciante about the prospect of the tour, the follow up to an earlier announcement last month. Direct support on those dates will come from Beck, Anderson .Paak, ThundercatThe Strokes, HAIM, A$AP Rocky, St. Vincent and more to be announced. See full dates and routing as of now below, and tickets go on sale to the public on October, 15th 2021. You can purchase tickets as well by pre-ordering the as yet unnamed new Chili’s album at the link below. Chances are we will get full details and new music soon.
MUSIC
Reporter

Red Hot Chili Peppers bringing world tour to Philadelphia in 2022

The Red Hot Chili Peppers announced their global, stadium tour will hit Philadelphia’s Citizens Bank Park Sept. 3, 2022. The Peppers originally planned to hit the road in 2020, but, well, something got in the way. The U.S. leg of the tour will kick off in Denver July 23, 2022. At CBP, the band will be joined by The Strokes and Thundercat.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Red Hot Chili Peppers UK tour: How to get tickets for the band’s 2022 shows

Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced a major world tour scheduled for 2022. The rock band will begin in Spain before performing at stadiums in London, Paris, Dublin, Los Angeles, Chicago and more before concluding their tour at Globe Life Field in Arlington on 18 September next year. For their UK dates, they will be joined by special guests including A$AP Rocky, Anderson .Paak and The Free Nationals, and Thundercat. The tour will mark the return of guitarist John Frusciante and also the band’s first stadium tour in the US. They will perform classic songs from their previous albums...
MUSIC
