CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Kurt and Brenda Warner's Treasure House to host celebrity game night

fox10phoenix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKurt and Brenda Warner will be hosting their annual celebrity game night on Oct. 7 to raise money for Treasure House, a community for adults with cognitive disabilities. FOX 10's Ty Brennan reports.

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
simivalleyacorn.com

Celebrating 30 years at Sarah’s House

Sarah’s House is a Christian program for expectant and single mothers who have little or no support. The two maternity homes provide shelter and encouragement for women who want to make positive changes in their lives. Services provided include professional counseling, case management, mentoring, partnership with a drug/alcohol treatment program,...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
bizwest.com

Women’s Fund of Weld County to host Ladies Night Out event

GREELEY — The Women’s Fund of Weld County will conduct its annual Ladies Night Out event Oct. 21. The event will take place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Kress Cinema and Lounge located at 817 Eighth Ave. in Greeley. BizWest is accepting nominations for the IQ Awards, recognizing...
WELD COUNTY, CO
Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Gospel groups plan celebration in Warner

Three gospel groups will share the good news in their own styles during the Southern Gospel Celebration. The Ruckmans, the Bilderbacks and the Williamsons will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Connors State College Fine Arts Auditorium in Warner. Misty Ruckman said concert-goers can experience "high-energy, sincere and...
WARNER, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Night#Fox#Treasure House
Charleston City Paper

Post House to host Carrie Morey in celebration of latest cookbook

To celebrate her second cookbook, Hot Little Suppers, Post House will host Carrie Morey of Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit for a special dinner Oct. 26. Post House chef Nathan Hood collaborated with Morey on the menu for the event, inspired by recipes from Hot Little Suppers, as well as her famous biscuits. Morey will also be on hand to share stories and greet guests.
RECIPES
ccxmedia.org

Shoppes at Arbor Lakes Hosts Girl’s Night Out on Oct. 14

The annual Girl’s Night Out fundraiser for the Hope Chest for Breast Cancer is on Thursday, Oct. 14 at The Shoppes at Arbor Lakes. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. You can check in at the space next to White House Black Market for your gift bag, before visiting participating stores to take advantage of the special offers.
CHARITIES
food24.com

Chef Nti shares food tips for hosting a fun games night at home

Who loves playing board games? Or cards? Hosting a games night at home is a great way to connect with friends in a casual and comfortable environment. What’s more – you can choose what you want to serve your guests to eat. Preferably finger food so you can roll the dice with one hand and hold a slice of pizza with the other. Watch below as Chef Nti Ramaboa shows you how she makes her favourite caramelised pear and Parma ham pizza. It’s a winner for any games night!
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
capenews.net

Cahoon Museum Hosts Artist Talks With Brenda Kingery

The Cahoon Museum of American Art is presenting the new exhibit “Brenda Kingery: Weaving Messages,” an exhibition of narrative abstract paintings whose vivid expressions draw from the artist’s global cultural vision and Chickasaw heritage. The exhibition will be on view October 6 through December 19. An opening reception with the artist will take place Friday, October 8 from 4:30 to 6 PM.
MUSEUMS
Variety

Deadheads Can Chef in Style With These Psychedelic Grateful Dead Aprons

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Grateful Dead’s famous dancing bears carry whisks and pans in the iconic rock band’s new collaboration with kitchen gear company Hedley & Bennett. The collection, which dropped Oct. 12, consists of two aprons designed with psychedelic imagery from the historic band. Each piece is a colorful iteration of the brand’s premium Essential Apron, featuring special additions such as a collectible “Dedley & Bennett” collaborative patch, an...
LIFESTYLE
Enid News and Eagle

Gospel groups plan celebration in Warner

Three gospel groups will share the good news in their own styles during the Southern Gospel Celebration. The Ruckmans, the Bilderbacks and the Williamsons will perform at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Connors State College Fine Arts Auditorium in Warner. Misty Ruckman said concert-goers can experience "high-energy, sincere and...
WARNER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy