Kurt and Brenda Warner's Treasure House to host celebrity game night

Who loves playing board games? Or cards? Hosting a games night at home is a great way to connect with friends in a casual and comfortable environment. What’s more – you can choose what you want to serve your guests to eat. Preferably finger food so you can roll the dice with one hand and hold a slice of pizza with the other. Watch below as Chef Nti Ramaboa shows you how she makes her favourite caramelised pear and Parma ham pizza. It’s a winner for any games night!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO