CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Famous orphaned gorilla dies in arms of caregiver who saved her as a baby

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=278yAu_0cK8v64c00

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Ndakasi, a mountain gorilla who famously posed for a selfie with her caretaker at Congo’s Virunga National Park, has died at 14 after a long illness, the park said.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that Virunga announces the death of beloved orphaned mountain gorilla, Ndakasi, who had been under the care of the park’s Senkwekwe Center for more than a decade,” a statement from the park said this week.

“Ndakasi took her final breath in the loving arms of her caretaker and lifelong friend, Andre Bauma,” said the statement, adding that she died on Sept. 26 following a prolonged illness in which her condition rapidly deteriorated.

Columbus Zoo, made famous by Jack Hanna, will appeal loss of accreditation

Ndakasi was just two months old when rangers found her clinging to the lifeless body of her mother who had been gunned down by armed militia in 2007. Bauma comforted her that first night by holding her to his bare chest and he continued caring for her since then. She was transferred to the Senkwekwe Center after its creation in 2009 and lived with other orphaned mountain gorillas viewed as too vulnerable to return to the wild.

The mountain gorilla’s life was featured in shows and the documentary film “Virunga,” and she gained internet fame in 2019 for a photo that featured her standing relaxed on two feet, with her belly out next to another gorilla, Ndeze, and with Bauma in the foreground taking the selfie.

“It was a privilege to support and care for such a loving creature,” Bauma said in a statement. “It was Ndakasi’s sweet nature and intelligence that helped me to understand the connection between humans and great apes and why we should do everything in our power to protect them.”

Two-headed snake given to Audubon Zoo by Nicolas Cage dies

Bauma said he was proud to have called Ndakasi a friend.

“I loved her like a child and her cheerful personality brought a smile to my face every time I interacted with her,” he said in the statement.

Virunga National Park in eastern Congo is home to some of the world’s last mountain gorillas. Neighboring Rwanda and Uganda also have some of the mountain gorillas and together their population is more than 1,000.

Nearly 700 rangers in Virunga park risk their lives to protect its wildlife in a region that has seen more than two decades of armed conflict and instability.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

Female gorilla in viral 2019 selfie dies in arms of ‘lifelong friend’

An orphaned mountain gorilla in Africa, whose ultra-smooth selfie with a park ranger went viral, died in the arms of her caretaker and “lifelong friend,” officials announced. Ndakasi passed away on Sept. 26 after she “rapidly deteriorated” following a prolonged illness, park officials said in a statement Tuesday. The 14-year-old...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Jack Hanna
WOKV

Congo's famous mountain gorilla dies at 14 in Virunga Park

KINSHASA, Congo — (AP) — Ndakasi, a mountain gorilla who famously posed for a selfie with a ranger at Congo's Virunga National Park, has died at 14 after a long illness, the park said. “It is with heartfelt sadness that Virunga announces the death of beloved orphaned mountain gorilla, Ndakasi,...
ANIMALS
Andrei Tapalaga

The Woman Who Gave Birth in Her Grave

Female burial from near Bologna Italy (c. 7th c AD)Pasini ET Al 2018/World Neurosurgery. There are many stories within history that are considered gems due to their uniqueness, but many of them sadly have no hard evidence to prove their validity. It is rare that we find interesting stories buried under dirt that had been piled for over 2000 years. This grave had been discovered in 2018 by archeologists within Bologna, Italy.
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Unvaccinated people have an up to 97% reduced risk of contracting COVID-19 as more of their family members gain immunity through vaccination or infection, study finds

Unvaccinated people are less likely to contract COVID-19 if members of their family have some sort of immunity against the virus, a new study suggests. Researchers from Umeå University, in northeast Sweden, found Covid vaccines not only protect people who have received the shot, but others around them as well.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountain Gorilla#Rwanda#Caregiver#Kinshasa#Ap#Columbus Zoo#Audubon Zoo
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star has handed over evidence found at a Florida park and believed to be related to the missing fugitive to police so that it can be examined for DNA. AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter has shared an update on his search for Brian Laundrie. After days of looking for the fugitive's trails, the reality TV star is convinced that the fiance of Gabby Petito (Gabrielle Petito) is still alive because his profile does not meet someone who is suicidal.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Pets
The Independent

Video adds weight to claim Maradona ‘trafficked’ 16-year-old girl and kept her at hotel

New video has surfaced adding weight to claims by a woman that football legend Maradona seduced her when she was 16, gave her drugs and kept her locked in a hotel.Mavys Alvarez also claims that she was forced to get breast implants after being groomed and flown to Argentina from her native Cuba by Maradona’s associates, without the permission of her parents.The video, obtained by Spanish-language news outlet Infobae, came to light amid a human trafficking case against Maradona’s associates who Ms Alvarez says introduced her to the football icon in 2000 when she was 16 years old and...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Covid-hit bar owner, 47, reveals how intensive care doctors told his wife he was going to die as they spent 17 minutes bringing him back to life from cardiac arrest

A bar owner who survived a string of health scares after his bout of Covid has revealed intensive care doctors warned his wife he was going to die. Andrew Mikhail, 47, was in cardiac arrest for almost 20 minutes while doctors and nurses in the intensive care ward of Wigan Hospital battled to save his life.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Llanelli: Family mourns ‘perfect baby girl’ Eva Maria after crash death

Parents have paid tribute to their "perfect baby girl, a gift from God", after she was killed in a car crash. Six-month-old Eva Maria Nichifor died after the two-car collision in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, on Friday. In a statement, her parents Florin and Carmen said they were "distraught by our loss",...
The Independent

Women share work horror stories after miscarriage as one employee says she was moved to baby clothes section

Social media users are sharing shocking stories of how they were mistreated at work following miscarriages, after a Twitter user posted a heartbreaking story of her own.“Asked the girl ringing up my clothes about her day and she said she was struggling because she’d just had a miscarriage and they made her work in the baby section,” Twitter user @no_goblins posted on Thursday.Since then, the post has garnered more than 16,000 retweets and nearly 300,000 likes, and has prompted numerous women to describe their own experiences on the subject.One women, a lawyer, said a colleague viciously berated her for trying...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WWLP

WWLP

1K+
Followers
900
Post
327K+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy