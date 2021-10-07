Brian Laundrie’s father joins hunt

Brian Laundrie's father, Christopher, has arrived Thursday at a locked gate at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park.

He arrived in his Dodge Ram pickup truck alone, before entering the park, according to Fox News digital reporter Audrey Conklin.

The park is adjacent to the T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve, where law enforcement has been searching for Brian Laundrie for weeks.

There were two unmarked law enforcement vehicles on site, along with the North Port Police.