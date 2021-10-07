CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feds charge 18 ex-NBA players with $4 million fraud involving league’s health care plan

By Larry McShane, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 5 days ago

Eighteen former NBA players, including Coney Island’s Sebastian Telfair, were indicted Thursday for a scam to bilk the league’s health care plan out of nearly $4 million, Manhattan federal prosecutors announced.

According to a 32-page federal court filing, the defendants “engaged in a widespread scheme to defraud the plan by submitting false and fraudulent claims” for non-existent medical and dental services. The phony billings totaled $3.9 million, with the defendants collecting $2.5 million, prosecutors charged.

Telfair, 36, emerged out of Brooklyn’s Surfside Gardens projects to become a first-round NBA pick of the Portland Trail Blazers in 2004.

Prosecutors alleged the theft was orchestrated by former NBA first-round draft pick Terrence Williams, who provided the others with fake invoices to support the phony claims. In return, the players allegedly provided Williams with $230,000 in kickbacks between 2017 and last year.

Williams initially collected $19,000 for a fraudulent claim involving a California chiropractor and then began recruiting other NBA veterans to join in, according to court papers.

Others charged included Antoine Wright, who spent two of his seven seasons with the then-New Jersey Nets, and Terence Williams, a six-year NBA veteran who also played with the Nets.

