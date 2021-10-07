CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ollie Banks banned for Barrow as they revert to strongest side for Orient game

 5 days ago
Ollie Banks (left) is suspended for Barrow against Leyton Orient (Richard Sellers/PA) (PA Wire)

Barrow boss Mark Cooper is expected to revert to his strongest line-up for the Sky Bet League Two clash with Leyton Orient at Holker Street.

Cooper made six changes for the 3-1 Papa John’s Trophy defeat by Fleetwood but the club will step up their pursuit of a play-off spot against Orient.

Midfielder Ollie Banks is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards and forward Dimitri Sea faces a fitness test on a hamstring problem.

Full-back Remeao Hutton missed the Fleetwood loss due to the birth of his first child and could return.

Orient also rang the changes for the midweek cup action and despite bringing in seven new faces they still routed Crawley 4-0.

Boss Kenny Jackett is definitely missing Northern Ireland forward Paul Smyth who is on international duty.

Tom James is suspended after being booked for the fifth time this season and fellow defender Alex Mitchell is expected to return from injury.

“Barrow is another tough away game, they’ve started the season well and they are a good side. We have respect for them,” Jackett said.

