Postal worker shot and killed in Collier Township

A Pittsburgh man is charged with shooting and killing an on-duty United States Postal Service worker in Collier Township Thursday morning.

According to court documents filed in federal court, 53-year-old Eric M. Kortz is accused of killing 58-year-old postal worker Louis Vignone of Moon Township.

Vignone was delivering mail on Columbia Ave. near Suburban Ave. when he was shot and and killed in his mail truck.

Investigators found a gun and seven shell casings in a yard near the vehicle.

Police say after shooting Vignone, Kortz drove to the Carnegie Police Department. He allegedly told police he shot someone and wanted to turn himself in.

In interviews with investigators, Kortz allegedly told them he "went to put some bullets in" Vignone and knew were he worked. Kortz told police he believes Vignone's family tried to poison Kortz's family with cyanide when the two were previously neighbors.

Kortz made his first appearance in federal court Thursday evening. He is charged with Murder of an Employee of the United States.