CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer asks for emergency approval of vaccine for kids 5 to 11

By Sydney Kalich
WBRE
WBRE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MUQxG_0cK8uDCf00

( NewsNation Now ) — Pfizer and partner BioNTech have asked U.S. health regulators to approve emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children aged from 5 to 11, Pfizer confirmed Thursday.

At this time, only children as young as 12 are able to get the Pfizer vaccine.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration for Americans 16 years and up. Regulators have also approved emergency use authorization for kids 12-15 years old.

An emergency use authorization is when regulators allow shots to be given to certain people while studies of safety and effectiveness are ongoing. Instead of the usual requirement of “substantial evidence” of safety and effectiveness for approval, the FDA can allow products onto the market as long as their benefits are likely to outweigh their risks. It has already used its emergency powers to authorize hundreds of coronavirus tests and a handful of treatments during the pandemic.

Pfizer and BioNTech submitted data to the FDA last month from a trial on the effects of the vaccine on children.

For elementary school-aged kids, Pfizer tested a much lower dose — a third of the amount that’s in each shot given now. Yet after their second dose, children ages 5 to 11 developed coronavirus-fighting antibody levels just as strong as teenagers and young adults getting the regular-strength shots, Dr. Bill Gruber, a Pfizer senior vice president, told The Associated Press.

The kid dosage also proved safe, with similar or fewer temporary side effects — such as sore arms, fever or achiness — that teens experience, he said.

While kids are at lower risk of severe illness or death than older people, more than 5 million children in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began and at least 460 have died, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. Cases in children have risen as the delta variant swept through the country.

This comes as California became the first U.S. state to require COVID-19 vaccinations for children to attend public and private schools in person, in an attempt to get the pandemic under control.

Missing in America: Lauren Cho ‘walked away’ from her California Airbnb

“We want to end this pandemic. We are all exhausted by it,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said during a news conference last week.

Exemptions would be granted for medical reasons or because of religious or personal beliefs but the exemption rules haven’t been written yet pending public comment. Any student without an exemption who refuses to get the vaccine would be forced to do independent study at home.

A second U.S. vaccine maker, Moderna, also is studying its shots in elementary school-aged children. Pfizer and Moderna are studying even younger tots as well, down to 6 months old. Results are expected later in the year.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WPXI Pittsburgh

The Latest: Biden vaccine order moves closer to enforcement

WASHINGTON — The Biden’s administration’s mandate that employers with 100 or more workers require coronavirus vaccinations or institute weekly virus testing has moved one step closer to enforcement. On Tuesday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration finalized the initial draft of the emergency order and sent it to the White...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Inc#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Newsnation#Eua#The Associated Press
FOX40

FDA authorizes first e-cigarettes, cites benefit for smokers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Health officials on Tuesday authorized the first electronic cigarettes in the U.S., saying the R.J. Reynolds vaping products can benefit adult smokers. The Food and Drug Administration said data submitted by the company showed its Vuse e-cigarettes helped smokers either quit or significantly reduce their use of cigarettes, the leading preventable cause […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Daily Mail

Children as young as FIVE could get their first Covid shots by Christmas as Pfizer prepares to ask regulators to approve its vaccine for younger kids

Santa could be coming early for some Australian families, with kids as young as five possibly in line to get a Covid vaccination before Christmas. Pharmaceutical company Pfizer is hoping to soon make its case to Australia's medicines regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration, to allow young children to get vaccinated over summer.
KIDS
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Valley News

Experts tell FDA vaccines ‘harm more people than they save,’ but NIH director believes boosters will be approved in coming weeks

Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

OSHA acting head gives update on emergency temporary standard on COVID-19 vaccination, testing

Washington — OSHA is working “expeditiously” on an emergency temporary standard on COVID-19 vaccination and testing, acting agency administrator Jim Frederick said during an Oct. 7 webinar hosted by the National Safety Council. Frederick didn’t provide a time frame for when the ETS might be issued. “We’re considering the scope...
PUBLIC HEALTH
deseret.com

Dr. Scott Gottlieb reveals 2 ways the pandemic will really end

The “pandemic phase” of the coronavirus outbreak may be nearing its conclusion, according to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, the former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Gottlieb said in an interview with CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” this week that there are two major factors that might end the pandemic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WBRE

WBRE

521
Followers
362
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy