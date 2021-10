DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Lava lamps, homemade vinegar making, and drawing–This is just some of the activities the Cultural Arts Center is having for kids on fall break. This week Houston and Dale county students will be out of school on their fall break. Director Ann Cotton said third and fourth graders painted pumpkins, made self portraits of themselves and just had all around fun with arts, crafts and some snacks.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO