CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery County, MD

The tragic messages the Gabby Petito case sends

By Opinion by Sonia Pruitt
CNN
CNN
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sonia Pruitt is a retired Montgomery County, Maryland, police captain. She is on the board of directors and a speaker with the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, which advocates for criminal justice and drug policy reform and is the founder of The Black Police Experience, which promotes the education and history of the intersection of law enforcement and the Black community. She is also an assistant professor of criminal justice at Montgomery College in Maryland. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion at CNN.

www.cnn.com

Comments / 1

Related
Tyla

Gabby Petito: Sweatshirt Clue That Gave Away Gabby's Death

Gabby Petito's stepfather has described the devastating moment he knew his stepdaughter was dead. Tragically, Gabby's body was discovered last month after she went missing following a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned from their trip alone. Gabby's stepdad Jim Schmidt says as soon as police described...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Society
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Society
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Witness says Brian Laundrie fought ‘aggressively’ over her cellphone

Gabby Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie fought “aggressively” over her cellphone during an argument in Utah last month, a new witness has alleged.According to a witness identified as Chris, 22-year-old Ms Petito was said to have asked Mr Laundrie why he had to “be so mean” to her after a fight outside of a store in Moab, Utah, on 12 August. As the New York Post reported on Tuesday night, Chris told investigators that the pair were fighting “aggressively” in front of the store, and that he witnessed 23-year-old Mr Laundrie take Ms Petio’s phone, which...
RELATIONSHIPS
New York Post

Gabby Petito’s boyfriend issues statement over her disappearance

The Florida man sought for questioning in the mysterious disappearance of Gabby Petito broke his silence Tuesday, saying it’s “an extremely difficult time” for both families. “I understand that a search has been organized for Miss Petito in or near Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming,” Brian Laundrie said in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
talesbuzz.com

An Indigenous mom says if her 2 daughters’ deaths ‘even had half the coverage’ of Gabby Petito’s ‘maybe they would be solved’

Gabby Petito’s case has received nonstop media attention and tips from the public. Nicole Wagon, a Northern Arapaho woman, said the same attention could have helped solve her daughters’ cases. Indigenous people go missing and are murdered at higher rates than other groups. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Children#Girls And Boys#Life And Death#Missing Person#Montgomery College
Popculture

Gabby Petito Disappearance Takes Strange Turn After Questionable Casey Anthony Rumor

The family of Brian Laundrie, who is the person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito, will not be represented by attorney Jose Baez, despite Laundrie's parents recently visiting Orlando, Florida. Baez is best known for representing the infamous Casey Anthony and the late Aaron Hernandez in their trials. Both Baez and the Laundries' attorney denied the rumors.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NBC Chicago

Hard Drive Found in Gabby Petito's Van, Last Text Details Emerge

Investigators have gained court permission to access the contents of an external hard drive they say was found in the van of a 22-year-old Long Island woman who disappeared while on a cross-country trek and is believed dead -- as the search continues for the still-missing boyfriend said to be a person of interest in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Someone in Brian Laundrie’s ‘inner circle’ could be helping him, says former FBI agent

A former FBI agent has said it’s possible that Brian Laundrie – the missing fiancé of van-life blogger Gabby Petito, whose death has been ruled a homicide – is receiving help to stay on the run.Bryanna Fox, a former FBI special agent and professor of criminology at the University of South Florida, speculated that either a “fan” or someone in Mr Laundrie’s “inner circle” could be helping him find food and shelter.Police have called Mr Laundrie a “person of interest” in the of Ms Petito. While police ruled her death a “homicide” after remains were found in Wyoming over...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gabby Petito mother ‘angry’ after listening to 911 call where witness described her daughter being slapped

Gabby Petito’s mother has described the moment she first heard a 911 call in which an eyewitness describes seeing Brian Laundrie slap her daughter days before her disappearance.Nichole Schmidt told Dr Phil she was angered and confused as to why more wasn’t done to help her daughter when police stopped the couple’s van near Moab, Utah, on 12 August.“I was angry, because it didn’t make any sense,” Ms Schmidt said.Bodycam footage shows Ms Petito telling officers how Mr Laundrie repeatedly told her to “shut up” and then grabbed her by the face, leaving her with scratches on her cheeks.A...
CELEBRITIES
CNN

CNN

675K+
Followers
104K+
Post
556M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy