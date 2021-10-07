The tragic messages the Gabby Petito case sends
Sonia Pruitt is a retired Montgomery County, Maryland, police captain. She is on the board of directors and a speaker with the Law Enforcement Action Partnership, which advocates for criminal justice and drug policy reform and is the founder of The Black Police Experience, which promotes the education and history of the intersection of law enforcement and the Black community. She is also an assistant professor of criminal justice at Montgomery College in Maryland. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion at CNN.www.cnn.com
Comments / 1