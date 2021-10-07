CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Fuel Price Surge Poses Major Midterms Risk for Joe Biden and Democrats

By Darragh Roche
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Biden administration hasn't ruled out tapping oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 81

wewillimpeach46
5d ago

Ya, I am not voting blue in any shape or form. This has driven me from being an independent to straight Republican ticket this and future elections.

Reply(6)
64
Arthur Hansen
5d ago

so you stop drilling for oil. call opec and ask them to pump more oil now to stableize fuel prices you tap the national reserves when we were exporting oil and fuel prices were $2 a gallon. only thing that changed was Joe Biden

Reply
42
save our country from liberal loons
5d ago

Just add it to the list of poor policies and decisions that show Biden and the democratic/socialist party don’t know how to govern.

Reply
41
Related
Vanity Fair

Joe Biden Basically Tells GOP Governors to Rot in Hell

Eighteen months into the COVID-19 pandemic, would you say you’re so completely over this shit? And that you’re thoroughly pissed? Pissed at the people who are to blame for us still having to worry about school closures and positive cases and whether or not we’ll have to spend the holidays away from our families again this year, i.e. the people who refuse to get vaccinated and the public officials doing literally everything in their power to keep this virus going for who knows how long? You’re not alone!
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Black Enterprise

V.P. Kamala Harris’ Poll Numbers Rise As Democrats See Her As A Major Player In Midterms

Vice President Kamala Harris’ poll numbers have seen an increase in recent weeks and now currently sit higher than President Joe Biden. Harris got off to a rocky start in the Biden Administration and was criticized for her response to inquiries on why she hadn’t traveled to the Southern border when she said she hadn’t been to Europe either. However, allies say that now Harris has “found her place in the White House.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

John Kerry: Biden 'literally, literally' had no clue about nuclear deal

Diplomacy is back , baby. President Joe Biden "literally" had no idea Washington’s secretive nuclear technology pact with the U.K. and Australia went over poorly in France, according to U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry. In fact, Kerry alleged this week in an interview with the French news...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Democrats#Senate#Covid#Energy#Financial Times#Spr#Iea#Americans#Centre On U S Politics
Shore News Network

62% of Americans think U.S. President Joe Biden is incompetent, poll shows

A new poll by Quinnipiac University shows the majority of Americans believe U.S. Joe Biden is incompetent. President Joe Biden receives a negative 38 – 53 percent job approval rating, the lowest score he’s received from the American people on his job performance since taking office, according to a Quinnipiac (KWIN-uh-pea- ack) University national poll of adults released today. In Quinnipiac’s last national poll released 3 weeks ago, he received a negative 42 – 50 percent job approval rating.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Shore News Network

Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden dealt a political blow after committee rejects drug pricing control bill

The House Committee on Energy and Commerce rejected a key drug pricing control bill in a stunning rebuke of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic leadership. Democratic Reps. Kurt Schrader, Scott Peters and Kathleen Rice voted alongside their Republican colleagues on the panel, creating a 29-29 tie on the vote to pass the legislation during a committee hearing Wednesday. The hearing was held to mark up parts of Democrats’ sweeping $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package, the Build Back Better Act.
CONGRESS & COURTS
International Business Times

Biden Reveals Nuclear Stockpile: US Has 3,750 Warheads Vs. China’s Less Than 300

President Joe Biden’s administration said Tuesday that the United States has more than 3,700 warheads as of September 2020, marking the first time since 2018 that the government disclosed such information amid mounting tensions with China. In its new report, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) said “the U.S. stockpile...
U.S. POLITICS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
597K+
Followers
63K+
Post
637M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy