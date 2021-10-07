Fuel Price Surge Poses Major Midterms Risk for Joe Biden and Democrats
The Biden administration hasn't ruled out tapping oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve.www.newsweek.com
The Biden administration hasn't ruled out tapping oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve.www.newsweek.com
Ya, I am not voting blue in any shape or form. This has driven me from being an independent to straight Republican ticket this and future elections.
so you stop drilling for oil. call opec and ask them to pump more oil now to stableize fuel prices you tap the national reserves when we were exporting oil and fuel prices were $2 a gallon. only thing that changed was Joe Biden
Just add it to the list of poor policies and decisions that show Biden and the democratic/socialist party don’t know how to govern.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 81