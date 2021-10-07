CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAA Survey: Which sporting event will you watch this weekend?

By News5 Staff
 5 days ago
There are a number of sporting events in Southern Colorado this weekend that people love seeing and attending, and News5 wants to know which of them you are planning on watching.

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Which sporting event will you watch this weekend?

Results:
Other: 44%
Broncos: 40%
Bell Game: 11%
CC Hockey: 5%

The Bell Game played in Pueblo is a tradition that's carried on for more than 100 years and has withstood the test of time, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the first time in its 80 year history, Colorado College's Men's Hockey will be able to play their home games on campus.

The new Ed Robson Arena is open and the Tigers will host St. Lawrence on Oct. 8th for a two-game series.

The Broncos three game win streak was snapped by the Baltimore Ravens, but they hope to bounce back this week against the Steelers this weekend at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

