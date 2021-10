The Oregon Worker Relief Fund is opening applications for a second round of allocations after receiving an influx of funds from the city of Portland. The OWRF was created in 2020 to fill holes in the public safety net for immigrants and refugees during the Covid-19 pandemic. These populations are left out of unemployment and other safety net programs and with the upheaval of the economy from the pandemic, a coalition of community groups stepped in to create this fund.

