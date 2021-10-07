A going-away present

Remember the good old days when employers and employees were like family? Well Blue Cross and Blue Shield of N.H. took it a step further and kept retirees in the fold. Back in 1990, Ollie Fifield, the president of the company at that time, formed an Association of Retired Employees. Gatherings were held in the spring and the fall as a way for retirees to keep in touch with one another and what was going on with their friends at the office. These initial gatherings were corporate-sponsored and were held in the cafeteria of 2 Pillsbury St.