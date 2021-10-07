CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanzania v Benin Match Report, 07/10/2021

By Seth Willis
Cover picture for the articleThe Squirrels needed a second-half goal from their striker to silence their hosts to go top of Group J. Steve Mounie scored the lone goal as Benin defeated Tanzania to go top of J with seven points in a World Cup qualifier staged at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Thursday.

The Tshwane giants produced a dominant performance as they brushed aside the Soweto side in the nation's administrative capital. Mamelodi Sundowns extended their winning streak in the PSL to four matches when they thrashed Swallows FC 3-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday evening. Pavol Safranko opened the scoring in...
Danny Ward joined a lengthy goalkeeping roll-call of shame with his own goal in Wales’ 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in the Czech Republic Here, PA looks at some of the most shocking clangers between the international sticks.Rene Higuita, Cameroon 2 Colombia 1, World Cup 1990:On this day at the FIFA World Cup 📅: In 1990 Roger Milla scored twice in Naples to send Cameroon 🇨🇲 to the quarter-finals against Colombia 🇨🇴 with a little help from René Higuita.See all the action from the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup on @ITV pic.twitter.com/KEjAD85XrP— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2018Eccentric goalkeeper Higuita would later...
Taifa Stars will be keen to register their second win in the qualification campaign when they host The Squirrels. Tanzania will be looking for their second win in the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers when they take on Benin at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Thursday. Taifa Stars started their campaign...
The 124th-ranked team on the Fifa rankings has stunned the three-time African champions in front of their fans. Nigeria suffered a shocking 1-0 defeat to the Central African Republic in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying fixture on Thursday. The three-time African champions struggled to break their visitors' defence at...
England have won all five of their games against Andorra, scoring 20 goals and conceding none, with all games coming in qualifiers for either the EUROs or World Cup. Andorra are the only nation to have faced England as many as five times without scoring a single goal. They only managed one shot in their 4-0 defeat at Wembley in September.
It's Spain who will face Belgium or France here at San Siro this weekend then. They'll be confident of claiming their first title since Euro 2012. That's all for now. Goodbye!. Spain thoroughly deserve their victory. Enrique's men were magnificent, especially in the first 45 minutes when the game was in the balance. In the second half they kept things under control, having 82 per cent of the ball and limiting Italy to one unsavable shot. Italy will be disappointed but they've already won one trophy this year. That will ease the pain somewhat.
The 48-year-old former star insists the Super Eagles are not well equipped to dominate African football at the moment. Former Nigerian forward Victor Ikpeba has claimed the Super Eagles are not the best team when it comes to African football now. The 48-year-old, who made 31 appearances for the Super...
That concludes our commentary of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifier between Colombia and Brazil! We hope you’ve enjoyed it!. A lack of goals didn’t dampen the atmosphere in the ground as Colombia and Brazil play out a thrilling and exciting 0-0 draw in Barranquilla. The visitors came out of the second-half interval the better side, and had opportunities to take the lead - none better than Antony’s strike from six yards out which was dealt with expertly by Ospina. The Cafeteros for their part kept pace with the table toppers for the entire match, but their quality in the build-up was often let down by their inability to put the finishing touches on a move. Tite’s side drop points for the first time in qualification as a point takes them nine points ahead of second-place Argentina, while the draw keeps Colombia fifth for the moment.
Taifa Stars needed a Simon Msuva strike on Sunday to defeat the Squirrels and go top of Group J. Goal lists players who played a major role as Stars registered a vital win away. ​Aishi Manula. The Simba SC goalkeeper was in inspired form on Sunday, effectively commanding his area....
Brazil face Colombia tonight in a Conmebol World Cup qualifying fixture, as the Selecao look to edge closer to booking their place in Qatar next year. Tite’s side made a perfect start to their qualifying campaign with eight wins from their first eight matches and face a triple header this week with matches against Venezuela and Uruguay either side of their trip to the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla. Wins over Peru and Chile last month were overshadowed by their fixture against Argentina, which was suspended after kick-off due to an alleged Covid-19 protocol breach. Colombia face a battle to seal...
Despite a loss to Central African Republic at home, the Fifa legend thinks Gernot Rohr’s men will still secure a ticket to the global showpiece. Yakubu Ayegbeni remains optimistic about Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup despite being stunned by the Central African Republic in Lagos.
Kylian Mbappe fired France to Nations League glory on Sunday after netting the winner which completed a comeback from a goal down to beat Spain 2-1 in Milan. Earlier Italy took third place after beating Belgium 2-1 in Turin through goals form Nicolo Barella and Domenico Berardi.
The Pharaohs secured an away victory over the Mediterranean Knights to brighten their chances of reaching the third round of the qualifiers. Egypt put up an impressive display to defeat Libya 3-0 in Monday’s 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier. Goals from Mostafa Mohamed, Ahmed Fetouh and substitute Ramadan Sobhi helped...
The returning Neymar could not inspire Brazil to victory as hosts Colombia ended their perfect start to World Cup qualifying with a 0-0 draw in Barraquilla on Sunday. The Selecao had won their first nine qualifiers, scoring 22 goals to lead the single South American table by eight points before kick-off. Coach Tite's side are still almost certain to qualify for next year's finals in Qatar as they maintain a 13-point lead over fifth-placed Colombia, with the top four progressing automatically. Copa America winners Argentina could cut Brazil's lead to six points if they beat Uruguay later on Sunday.
The result means that the Netherlands remain top of Group G, but with Norway beating Montenegro 2-0, their lead is still just two points. Gibraltar, meanwhile, stay bottom of the group. The Netherlands complete a comprehensive 6-0 win over Gibraltar. They got off to a quick start too: within 10...
