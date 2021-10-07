The First Payments Provider Lines Up at Apple’s App Store Following a Federal Court Ruling
One of the first moves to bring a payment system not controlled by Apple Inc. to Apple’s App Store emerged Thursday and follows a landmark federal-court ruling last month. Paddle Ltd., a London-based payments provider, said it will begin offering the alternative Dec. 7, in line with the terms of the ruling, and will charge App Store sellers commissions well below the transaction fees levied by Apple.www.digitaltransactions.net
