Red Sox set ALDS roster: J.D. Martinez returns, but All-Star Matt Barnes surprisingly misses cut

Red Sox reliever Matt Barnes has fallen mightily this season. The Major League Baseball regular season is a long and arduous journey that can, and will, see many up and down. 162 games to decide the fate of 30 teams, some feast while others famine. For the Red Sox, it was a heavy mix of both in 2021 as they were the kings of the first half while being the jesters of the second. Tonight they face off against a divisional foe in the Tampa Bay Rays in the ALDS, something nobody saw coming.

5 DAYS AGO