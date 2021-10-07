CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox set ALDS roster: J.D. Martinez returns, but All-Star Matt Barnes surprisingly misses cut

By Steve Hewitt
Boston Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Red Sox have set their roster for their American League Division Series against the Rays, and there’s a surprising exclusion. Matt Barnes, who was on Tuesday’s Wild Card roster against the Yankees, didn’t make the cut. The veteran was dominant as the team’s closer during the first half, earned a contract extension and was named a first-time All-Star, but ran into major struggles in August and tested positive for COVID-19 in September. Still, manager Alex Cora had liked Barnes enough to carry him on Tuesday’s roster, citing potential matchups against the Yankees.

