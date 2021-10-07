2 indicted on fentanyl trafficking charges in Red Lake Nation

RED LAKE, Minn. — Two men have been charged by a federal grand jury, accused of distributing fentanyl into the Red Lake Nation. According to court documents, in March 2021, Christopher Douglas Richard, 40, of Detroit, Michigan, conspired with others to distribute more than 40 grams of fentanyl in and around the Red Lake Nation. In a separate indictment, on April 30, 2021, Leroy Varney, 52, of Bemidji, allegedly possessed more than 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it in and around the Red Lake Nation.