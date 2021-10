Call of Duty: Warzone and Black Ops Cold War Season 6 is set to debut later this week, and when it does, players can expect some changes to Verdansk. Activision has released new images of the battle royale map, and it seems that the city has seen heavy damage. Last week, Activision released a new trailer for the season, in which Stitch sets off multiple bombs throughout Verdansk. It seems that the resulting explosions have led to major destruction around the city and stadium, which should make for some interesting changes for Warzone players when the new season goes live!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO