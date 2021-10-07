High school football: Things getting real heading into Week 7
It’s about to get real. The postseason is within sight. In about a month — Nov. 12 — teams competing for state championships in the Florida High School Athletic Association will kick off regional-round playoff games. For teams in the Sunshine State Athletic Conference — in Lake County, that includes Mount Dora Christian Academy, First Academy of Leesburg, along with Real Life Christian Academy — the postseason starts a week or so earlier.www.dailycommercial.com
