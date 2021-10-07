Silver Alert issued for missing 89-year-old Lincoln County man

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating an 89-year-old man who has been missing since late Wednesday night.

A Silver Alert has been issued.

William Andrew Reel left his home along Taswell Lane Wednesday, Oct. 6, and failed to return home. Deputies said Reel suffers from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Reel is described as a white man, 89-years-old, 5’10” tall, and weighing 125 pounds. He has short gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

Reel is known to frequent the Kings Mountain area, deputies said. He was driving a white 2004 Toyota Camry with NC license plate number HFA-9725. He has been entered in NCIC as missing-endangered.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Reel is asked to call the LCSO at 704-732-9050.

