Social media and your kids

On Monday, four days before a Senate Commerce Committee hearing called “Protecting Kids Online: Facebook, Instagram and Mental Health Harms,” Facebook announced that it was pausing development of a new product—an Instagram app aimed at children aged between ten and twelve. (Facebook currently restricts its products to users thirteen and older.) The Times called the company’s decision “to halt the app’s development . . . a rare reversal for Facebook,” but, according to Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, Facebook isn’t abandoning the app but working to make it more acceptable to parents and policymakers, and to “demonstrate the value and importance of this project for younger teens online today.” Critics see the move as an effort to appease members of Congress in order to stave off meaningful regulation.

