Glastonbury High School honors Teacher of the Year

Dr. Ethan Nash thanked the crowd that turned out to honor his accomplishments at a reception on Sept. 21. Steve Smith

At an after school ceremony on Sept. 21, Glastonbury High School honored music teacher Dr. Ethan Nash, who was named the district’s Teacher of the Year.

Nash, who at the ceremony was appropriately wearing a keyboard tie, has been the director of choirs at GHS since 2007. He conducts the Concert Choir, Treble Choir, Chorus, Men’s Choir, and Madrigals. He has also taught courses in guitar, piano, and music theory. He has also been the musical director for the school’s drama club and the summer musical productions by Glastonbury Youth and Family Services.

Nash graduated with a B.A. in Music and a concentration in pre-medical studies from Yale University in 1997. He earned his Masters and Doctorate of Musical Arts in Choral Conducting at the Hartt School of Music at the University of Hartford.

Chairman of the Glastonbury Board of Education Doug Foyle said he followed Nash’s career, even before he began at Glastonbury schools, as his son’s first grade teacher was Nash’s wife, Danica. He also applauded Nash for providing a community within the Glastonbury schools for students who are musically inclined.

“You can tell that his students are just locked in,” Foyle said. “The enthusiasm that he brings to music is so important. It’s so important - that connection between teacher and student, and you can really see how the students gravitate toward him, and the energy that he pours into his craft, the music, and that he pours into his students.”

Superintendent Alan Bookman said that among the teachers in the district, he has seen Nash often in the past two years, despite distance learning, via the Nash-directed student online concerts, which were impressive.

“They were all in different places and they all sang together,” Bookman said. “My comment was that at the Board of Education, we can’t even do the Pledge of Allegiance together - it’s not in sync.”

The superintendent also praised Nash for his connection to his students.

“He’s an amazing teacher and an amazing person,” Bookman said. “The dedication that he has, and the feelings that his students have toward him are just out of sight.”

GHS Principal Nancy Bean said Nash’s recognition was “well-deserved.”

“Your passion and commitment to GHS and your students and community is truly inspiring,” Bean said to Nash.

Glastonbury PTSO Co-Presidents Mike Rosenbush and Lisa Desmairis also shared words about Nash. Rosenbush said that the performances that Nash and his students present are some of the finest pieces of music performed in Glastonbury. As a parent of some of Nash’s students, he said he’s seen some of the behind-the-scenes work that goes into Nash’s productions.

“This is the work of a true master of his craft, with endless passion that inspires his students,” Rosenbush said. “He takes no shortcuts in his preparations and I think that’s quite obvious. If a student is struggling, it’s never seen as anything more than an opportunity to work more on something.”

Desmairis said she had never met Nash, prior to the event, but that his reputation is stellar.

“I’ve heard so many compliments, accolades, and stories about how Dr. Nash has enriched the school system and children’s lives,” she said.

“When you think of educators that go above and beyond expectations, you’d be hard pressed to find anyone who matches the stamina and work ethic of Dr. Nash,” said GHS Director of Music Leslie Lopez.

Nash said he feels honored to be the Teacher of the Year, and for everyone’s sentiments, and thanked his wife for the support over the years.

“You know more than anybody how much it takes to do this job well,” he said.

“I truly am touched that all of you are here right now,” Nash added. “I’m extremely honored.”